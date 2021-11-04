Internet surprised after Jay-Z makes Instagram debut in time for 'The Harder They Fall' premiere

The Harder They Fall is now streaming on Netflix, and Jay-Z has joined Instagram to promote the film. His first and only post, for now, is a poster for The Harder They Fall. Safe to say, many fans were left surprised by the move.

Jay-Z has also produced the film and offered some help with its music soundtrack. Talking about the film, the rapper said that the Western movies influenced the musicians of the time, and now the latter is influencing the movie genre.

The film’s album also features some popular names like Ms. Lauryn Hill, Barrington Levy, Kid Cudi, Conway The Machine, and more. A few film industry experts believe that Jay-Z and Kid Cudi’s collaboration in Guns Go Bang may help them get an Academy Award nomination.

Jay-Z spoke up about the film's cast and said that they brought the experience of the "way we live now." He added that they paid tribute to the lost voices of the time, and despite being a fantasy story, the actors brought something extraordinary to the characters.

The songwriter also mentioned that he loves to tell stories that have not been told before. He said that it is a fictional story but a representation of people who built towns.

The Harder They Fall: Cast, production, and Jay-Z's involvement

Deon Cole, Jeymes Samuel, Regina King Jay-Z, James Lassiter and Jonathan Majors attend a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty Images)

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, it is an American Western film and a majority of the main cast members are African-American. It is a fictional film with characters based on real cowboys, lawmen, and outlaws of the 19th century American West.

The film’s world premiere was held on October 6, 2021, at the BFI London Film Festival and was released in limited theaters on October 22. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Harder They Fall was announced in 2019, and Jonathan Majors was chosen to play the lead role. Jeymes Samuel also co-wrote the film, apart from making his directorial debut. Idris Elba joined the cast, and Jay-Z wrote the original music for the film.

Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Delroy Lindo later joined the cast in September 2020. Filming was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Cynthia Erivo, Sterling K. Brown, and Wesley Snipes opted out because of the delays. Filming resumed in September 2020 but was paused the next month when an actor tested positive for Covid-19.

The Harder They Fall has received a positive response from critics. It holds an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes and 71 out of 100 on Metacritic.

