What is Rick and Marty Lagina's combined net worth? TV stars' fortune explored as 'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 9 premieres

The Curse of Oak Island is finally returning with Season 9 on November 2. The commitment of the brothers, Rick and Marty Lagina, is awe-inspiring as they are still trying to solve the Oak Island mystery.

As per the History Channel website, the Lagina brothers are worth over $102 million, which makes this interesting yet expensive expedition possible. Read on to find out more about their revenue and funding.

Rick and Marty Lagina's combined net worth

The two are best known for starring in the History Channel reality TV series The Curse of Oak Island, which premiered in 2014. The brothers have been obsessed with Oak Island since they read about it in 1965.

Although Rick is a retired United States postal worker who has a net worth of $2 million, Marty is a highly successful businessman with a net worth of $100 million. He founded Terra Energy, which eventually sold for $60 million.

Marty then invested this money to launch a wind energy business called Heritage Sustainable, which became one of the largest wind producers in Michigan.

He is also the executive producer of The Curse of Oak Island. The duo owns a controlling interest in the Oak Island Tours company, which is the island's majority owner.

The younger Lagina sibling also owns a winery called Mari Vineyards. He launched the property in 1999 but tasted success only in 2006 when they produced a flagship bottle called Row 7.

About The Curse of Oak Island

The series revolves around the Michigan-based Lagina brothers searching for a long-lost supposed treasure on Oak Island. Rick explained that in a treasure hunt, the participant usually knows what they're looking for, whereas they do not.

He said:

"It ranges from leprechaun gold to ancient alien deposition, to [some type of] treasures left by the Knights Templar, pirates, Rosicrucians, conquistadors, Sir Francis Drake, Sir Francis Bacon. The possibilities of this story are so rich."

Rick also revealed that the island is dangerous and probably haunted.

"There are tunnels, shafts, and excavations that probably weren't filled in properly. There's always the possibility that a shaft or tunnel might open up literally under your feet."

In 220 years of searching for the hidden treasure, six people have passed away. This is apparently the island's curse that will kill seven people before someone finds their fortune.

Readers can watch The Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET.

