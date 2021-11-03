'Arcane' voice cast: Meet Hailee Steinfeld and others from the Netflix series

Arcane is an upcoming animated TV series set in the League of Legends universe. The series is developed and produced by Riot Games and the animation is done by Fortiche Production. The three-episode series is scheduled to be released on November 6, 2021 on Netflix and China's Tencent Video website.

The series was announced at the 10th anniversary celebrations of League of Legends. It will tell the origin stories of several characters from the rich utopian city of Piltover, and the oppressed underground of Zaun. Ahead of its release, here is a look at the cast of the voice actors for the upcoming series.

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi in 'Arcane'

American singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld leads the voice cast of Arcane by voicing the Piltover character Vi in Arcane. Hailee Steinfeld made her name as a singer with pop songs like “Love Myself”, “Starving”, and “Let Me Go”. She has also acted in various movies and TV series like Pitch Perfect and Dickinson. She has also voiced other lead animated characters like Sasaki Anna from When Marnie Was There, and Gwen Stacy in Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.

Ella Purnell as Jinx

Actress Ella Purnell gives voice to the character of Jinx, Vi’s sister, in Arcane. The Army of the Dead actress has also appeared in Maleficent as the teen Maleficent and as Emma Bloom in Tim Burton's adaptation of Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. The English actress is also set to voice Gwyn in the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce

Kevin Alejandro will be voicing Piltover’s inventor Jayce in the Arcane anime series. The American actor and director is known for appearing in popular television shows like Southland, True Blood, and Lucifer.

Katie Leung as Caitlyn

Riot Games has finally confirmed that Caitlyn will be appearing in the League of Legends show, Arcane. Caitlyn will be voiced by Scottish actress Katie Leung. She is known for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise.

Toks Olagundoye as Mel

Mel will be voiced by Nigerian actress Toks Olagundoye. She is known for her role as Hayley Shipton in Castle and Jackie Joyner-Kersee in the sitcom The Neighbors. She is also the voice actor behind the video game Game of Thrones, as Beskha.

Other cast members include Jason Spisak as Silco, JB Blanc as Vander, and Harry Lloyd as Victor. Catch the new animated series Arcane streaming on Netflix from November 6.

