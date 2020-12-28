When does League of Legends Season 11 start? Everything you need to know about the end of pre-season and ranked rewards

League of Legends season 11 is almost upon us, and the end of pre-season will be bringing a lot of goodies for ranked grinders. This is also the case for those who are hard stuck in Iron.

The preseason for the MOBA will end when patch 11.1 finally hits live servers. The first update of the new season is going to be a big one.

With League of Legends patch 10.23, Riot sought to do away with how itemization works in the game. With the introduction of the mythic items system, there's been room for more balance changes in the game, but many aspects still feel underwhelming and outright broken.

Patches 10.24 and 10.25 did introduce many balance changes in League of Legends, but it’s not nearly enough to make it ready for pro play. Before the spring split, developers will be looking to introduce updates in patch 11.1 itself.

The new items will bring a completely new meta to the competitive stage of the game. League of Legends fans will be buzzing with excitement to see the new season finally kick-off.

When does League of Legends Season 11 begin?

League of Legends Season 11 will officially go live once the pre-season ends and Riot is done testing all the massive gameplay changes introduced in an earlier patch.

The pre-season is set to end on January 8th; however, patch 11.1 will be going live a little earlier. The season’s first update will be coming out on the 6th.

League of Legends players will be given two days to test the new update before ranked matchmaking starts on the 8th.

League of legends ranked rewards for Season 10

Image via SKingdom

Like every year, League of Legends players will be receiving end of season rewards for their competitive success in the ranked ladder once season 11 kicks off.

Players who achieve Gold and above will be receiving a Lucian Victorious skin. Those who grind till Platinum and above will also receive this or additional chromas.

League of Legends ranked rewards are for everyone. Even players, who were stuck in Iron, Bronze, and Silver for the entirety of the season, can get their hands on some cool gifts.

Here is a list of all the postseason League of Legends ranked rewards: