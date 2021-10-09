Spiderman Mythic item in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: What to expect, rumors, concepts and more

Given that Venom and Carnage have their own Mythic weapons added to Fortnite, could a Spiderman Mythic item be part of the package when the skin arrives sometime in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Well, given the rumors surrounding the Spiderman skin, while there could be a collaboration taking place before the new movie releases worldwide, a Spiderman Mythic item seems highly unlikely; or is it?

According to the Fortnite leaker known as RatioFN, there is indeed a Spiderman Mythic item that exists, but it's not developed by Epic Games or even part of the official collaboration. And yet, it looks incredible in the game.

Spiderman Mythic: Delivering justice one webshot at a time

The Spiderman Mythic is very real and does exist. However, it just wasn't developed by Epic Games at all. A YouTube content creator by the name of João Filipe Santiago created the concept and it looks absolutely brilliant.

While the weapon is still a concept design, it's fully functional and has its own unique animations to go along with it. As shown in the video below, the weapon can be used to pull rocks towards the player, capable of hurling them a short distance.

Additionally, much like the Grappler, which pulls players and gives them a mobility boost, the Spiderman Mythic would function in a very similar manner. Aside from pulling rocks, potential items, and being used as a mobility tool, the concept designer also envisioned them to be used directly as a weapon against other players.

Will the Spiderman Mythic be added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

As of now, there are no official reports of a Spiderman skin coming to Fortnite. None of the prominent leakers such as ShiinaBR, HYPEX, or iFireMonkey have hinted towards the same.

Furthermore, while a skin may just be in development, it's not likely that a Spiderman Mythic would be introduced to the game. While having a Mythic weapon unique to Spiderman is definitely a good idea, it would be rather hard to envision a web shooter as a lethal weapon, given the soft nature of the character.

Unlike the Carnage and Venom symbiotes that deal massive damage when used against players, a pair of web slingers dealing high damage just don't seem to be the right fit for the game. So, rather than having them as a "weapon," they could be far better suited as a high mobility item in-game.

Also Read

With all that said, players will just have to wait and see when things come to fruition. With Fortnitemares right around the corner and the festive Halloween season coming up, there's still a lot of time for a possible skin collaboration to take place before the season ends.

Since there is no official confirmation yet, the article is speculative in nature.

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. Should Epic Games add in a Spiderman mythic even if the skin does not get added? Absolutely! Kind of pointless without the skin. 0 votes so far