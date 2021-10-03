Where to find Venom and Carnage symbiotes in Fortnite: Weapon location, stats, uses, and more

Mythic weapons are back in Fortnite Season 8 and this time, they hold a very odd form which is unlike anything loopers have experienced on the island before. Fortnite players who have dropped into the island this week must have come across weird tentacular objects on the islands.

These objects are Venom and Carnage symbiotes which are mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 8. However, unlike most mythic weapons, these symbiotes perform very differently. Fortnite players familiar with the Venom storyline in the comics will be massively impressed to learn that the symbiote performs activities that are almost entirely in line with the comics.

Team @Team76936510 Here's the description for both Mythic Symbiote Weapons (Carnage Symbiote and Venom Symbiote) if you haven't seen it yet. #Fortnite Here's the description for both Mythic Symbiote Weapons (Carnage Symbiote and Venom Symbiote) if you haven't seen it yet. #Fortnite https://t.co/zqyGwlAQ0w

These mythic weapons are currently causing a lot of trouble on the island and many in the community have marked them as broken items that need to be checked. Others, however, have figured out credible solutions to counter these creepy crawlies.

How to find mythic symbiotes on Fortnite island in Season 8

These new mythic weapons do not spawn on the island at the start of the match. They are only found in canisters and not inside chests or ground loot. These canisters spawn randomly and players are notified of all the mythic symbiotes in the match markers on the map.

The best way to spot a symbiote is to float in the air after leaving the Battle Bus and wait for the first circle to drop. Soon after the storm comes in players will be able to spot the symbiote marks on the map and can simply drop next to the nearest canister and claim it.

Venom and Carnage mythic stats and uses in Fortnite Season 8

Both the Carnage and Venom symbiote have the same abilities and function the same way. Visually however, the gliders look different and they allow players to have unlimited glider redeploys, something that is extremely helpful for most players.

Players have the ability to jump higher and move faster. Furthermore, the symbiote projectile hand deals 60 damage on every hit and can break through builds and destroy other items on the island. It can also grab and pull enemies towards the player to easily exterminate them.

