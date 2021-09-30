Fortnite to finally add sliding movement mechanic

Despite having everything that a battle royale game may need, Fortnite is one of the few titles with no sliding movements. While this is not a huge issue given the high mobility in-game, something feels missing.

Running down a small hill is always nice, but if sliding movements existed, it would feel more realistic to an extent and provide a broader range of motion for players to utilize. Not to mention that shooting sliding targets would be a lot harder and make it easier for loopers to rotate downhill.

Although Epic Games may have teased something similar in the Fortnite Season 8 trailer, most community members figured it was just for show. However, as it turns out, it was not just for theatrical purposes, and something similar was indeed being worked upon.

Ryandude5678 @Ryandude5678 @HYPEX @gameshed_ I'm so down for this. I've been getting back into Apex recently so having a similar mechanic in Fortnite was something that I've honestly been wanting for a while! People will think it'll be bad for the game, but I see it being super fun! About time we got another main mechanic. @HYPEX @gameshed_ I'm so down for this. I've been getting back into Apex recently so having a similar mechanic in Fortnite was something that I've honestly been wanting for a while! People will think it'll be bad for the game, but I see it being super fun! About time we got another main mechanic.

Sliding movement will be a game-changer for Fortnite

A few days after Fortnite Season 8 began, renowned leaker HYPEX dropped a tweet that stunned the community. Based on the information, it was discovered that Epic was working on something new called "Sliding Movement", and a new movement type named "Sliding" was added.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on Sliding movement. This update they added a new movement type named "Sliding".



It will increase your FOV by 15 when you're sliding and it will make your camera shake, with a cooldown of 2 seconds. I don't know the release date or if it's gonna be be an item! Epic are working on Sliding movement. This update they added a new movement type named "Sliding".



It will increase your FOV by 15 when you're sliding and it will make your camera shake, with a cooldown of 2 seconds. I don't know the release date or if it's gonna be be an item!

Based on the information gathered then, there was some doubt whether it was an item or an in-game mechanic. However, as it turns out, the leak was accurate, and Epic is indeed working on a new type of movement.

Based on the tweet below, it's clear that the sliding movement already has animations ready for it but are yet to be implemented in the game. Given that it was teased at the start of the season, there are chances of it being added in. However, fans shouldn't get their hopes up.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- You can shoot while sliding

- Surface angle & type will affect the speed

- 2 Seconds delay between each slide

- FOV increases by 15 when sliding Here's a better look at the upcoming sliding mechanic (thanks to @gameshed_ for getting me the image). Here's what we know so far:- You can shoot while sliding- Surface angle & type will affect the speed- 2 Seconds delay between each slide- FOV increases by 15 when sliding Here's a better look at the upcoming sliding mechanic (thanks to @gameshed_ for getting me the image). Here's what we know so far:



- You can shoot while sliding

- Surface angle & type will affect the speed

- 2 Seconds delay between each slide

- FOV increases by 15 when sliding https://t.co/m0INhE322r

As per the current information, gamers will be able to shoot while sliding. Additionally, the surface angle and type will affect the speed. Essentially, this means that they will be unable to fully utilize this new movement on flat terrain or while traveling uphill.

There will also be a two-second delay between each slide, alongside players experiencing an increased field of view by 15 when sliding and some camera shaking to add to the realistic effect.

As of now, there is no timeframe as to when this new movement type will be added to Fortnite. Given that the developers keep dropping hints and Easter eggs that foretell events months in advance, it's truly anyone's guess as to when it will be finalized.

Edited by Ravi Iyer