Top 5 easter eggs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is still underway, yet many players have already uncovered its various secrets.

Easter eggs are a fun little diversion in games and Epic Games likes to leave a few treats for its dedicated player base. However, players have to find them fast. Fortnite maps generally change with each update. As a result, these hidden secrets have a short lifespan.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is still ongoing, which gives fans plenty of time to discover new secrets. These easter eggs range from banana shapes to mysterious cube objects. This article only scratches the surface of what can be found in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 - Top-five easter eggs

5) Golden cube

This golden object will bring forward many changes to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Cubes have always been integral to the game's storyline and this one will be no different. Players are currently waiting for it to activate.

In the meantime, they can find it in the middle of the map. There is only one Golden Cube in the entire landscape. Harvesting tools will do nothing against the cube. Instead, it will knock players back.

4) Using Fireflies on the Blue Cubes

Fortnite players should try throwing a jar of Fireflies at one of the Blue Cubes. There are several around the map. Once a jar is thrown at the cube, the Fireflies will set it on fire. It doesn't last very long, however.

Interestingly, the Fireflies will start moving all over the place and it makes for an intriguing visual as the cubes light up for a brief moment.

3) Chinese Torin Skin in the trailer

The Chinese government continues to censor any depictions of skulls in their media. This has also affected Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The new Torin skin originally had a skull mask. However, it was removed for Chinese players.

The Chinese version of Torin's skull design appears in the Battle Pass trailer, emblazoned on the suit of a player carrying another with the unicorn skin.

2) Hidden filing cabinet

There is a radio station located within Craggy Cliffs. It contains a secret basement blocked by several objects. Fortnite players should head all the way down to find a bookcase. Right behind it is a secret hallway.

At the end of this hallway is a filing cabinet. There is also a chair and red velvet rope in front of the cabinet.

1) Secret banana shape

Bananas have been a staple of the series for several years now. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is no different. Players can find an interesting easter egg involving bananas. But first, they need to find one of the turret donation machines.

Also Read

Normally, players will receive three minis if they donate 50 gold. They can buy as much as they like; all they need are the funds. If they donate 5,000 gold, all the shield potions will form a unique shape and it look exactly like a banana.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee