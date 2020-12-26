Fortnite China is an entirely different game than the rest of the world, here is why

Image via Epic Games

China is known for their stringent policies when it comes to the internet. They are so stringent that even Epic Games has had to bend Fortnite to adhere to Chinese norms.

How is Fortnite China different from the rest?

As mentioned before, there are a lot of changes that Epic Games needed to make to Fortnite in order for it to be allowed in China. Here's how the changes look:

#1 Taskmaster skin looks weird, as the Chinese Government does not allow the depiction of skulls in videogames.

As a law, videogames in china cannot have offensive content, so the general practice among videogame companies is to play it safe. In this situation, that also means no skulls. So much so that the Crackshot skin in Fortnite was also changed a bit to fit to the norms in China.

And it's not just Crackshot, the following skins were also affected:

Menace (heavy helmet plume)

Brutus (Shadow Version)

Mystique (Skullback Bling was replaced with a ball)

Peely bones Skin (Banned)

Jules (Shadow Version)

Blackheart (All Stages)

Ghost Rider (Wasn't added to the game at all)

Skull Trooper (Removed from the Chinese variant of Fortnite)

Skull Ranger (Removed from the Chinese variant of Fortnite)

This is what the skull variant of Crackshot looks like in Fortnite China: pic.twitter.com/dEZ11F7V6C — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

#2 The Chinese government does not allow microtransactions

Since they do not allow microtransactions, players have better opportunities to earn V-Bucks. Players have a chance to earn up to 400 vBucks every 6 days in Fortnite by doing absolutetly nothing. And the battle pass is free once a player reaches level 30.

Since they don't allow microtransactions, Fornite in China does not support a creator mode either.

#3 The husks in Save the World mode look weird.

Because of the same law that bans skulls, the husks in Fortnite have faces similar to the zombies from plants versus zombies.

Here are what husks look like in Fortnite China pic.twitter.com/TVcpkMoRSX — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 17, 2020

#4 Fortnite China does not allow Arena mode and LTMs. This is because the government has a limit to the amount of time that can be spent playing a videogame. Gamers under 18 are restricted to 90 minutes of gaming on weekdays and 3 hours on weekends and holidays.

Competitive games go on for a while and that exceeds the stipulated time period in China. Hence no Arena Mode or LTMs are allowed. Similarly, to prevent playing for more than three hours, XP gains and Challenges are disabled after three hours of gaming. Players are instead asked to go to study or learn. How boring!

#5 Lunar New Year event. This event has special event exclusive skins, weapons and other opportunities to earn V-Bucks. They also have a special LTM, which is essentially a game of hide and seek within Fortnite.

#6 Victory conditions are communist.

Players with high kills are encouraged to leave the match. If players survive the match for 20 minutes, they win. Everyone wins comrade.