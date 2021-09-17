Where to find apples and bananas for Fortnite's Season 8 challenge

One of Fortnite's Season 8 challenges instructs players to consume an apple and a banana at specific locations for a decent amount of experience. With all of the map changes that Fortnite has seen with Season 8's launch, finding these fruits may be quite tricky.

Apples and bananas are consumables in Fortnite that restore a small chunk of health when eaten. They can be picked up and carried around for later use or consumed instantly at their respective spawn locations. Here's a quick guide on where to find apples and bananas with detailed instructions.

Fortnite apple and banana locations for Season 8 challenge

Apples

As most might suspect, apples can be found in the Orchard. This is a small location sitting just above Fortnite's Corny Crops near the northeast part of the map. There, players can find a whopping 20 apple spawn locations, making this leg of the quest a cinch.

Players can travel to the Orchard to find apples to consume (Image via Epic Games)

If players can't land anywhere near Corny Crops or the Orchard, they can opt for these spots:

Three apples in Boney Burbs

One in the wreckage to the west of Boney Burbs

One near the bridge to the south of Corny Crops

One on the east west side of the wreckage that lies below Corny Crops

Bananas

For bananas, Fortnite players need to head to the outskirts of Coral Castle. There is a grand total of seven bananas that will spawn on the outer islands.

These are the relevant locations:

Two can be found near the big shell on top of the hill on the west-most island

Two more on the grassy areas of the beaches, directly north from the previous location

Three sit on the northern-most island surrounding Coral Castle

These bananas sit on the ground at Coral Castle's outer islands (Image via Epic Games)

Players should be wary of others attempting to complete this challenge, but landing in these spots and consuming fruits shouldn't take much time. It may take a little searching for these items, but this is a relatively simple challenge after studying the locations mentioned above.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul