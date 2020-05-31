Fortnite: Shanty Town & Orchard Locations Guide

Source: esportseasy

Now live in Fortnite is another set of Overtime challenges. One of the new missions, in Shanty Town or The Orchard, asks you to apply shield or healing objects. If you're not sure where one of these areas is, don't worry, this guide will show you where to go and how to get the job completed.

Where Are The Orchard And Shanty Town on the Fortnite map?

Probably the trickiest part of this challenge is to locate the places you need to explore, as none is clearly shown on the Fortnite map. They are luckily quite popular and shouldn't be too hard to track down. The Orchard is situated at Frenzy Farm's northern side, in grid square F3. Shanty Town, meanwhile, is just north of The Rig, in B6.

How to Complete the Challenge

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

If you know where Shanty Town and The Orchard are, go to either, and employing healing or using shield products is all you need to do. Fortunately, you will find some shield products scattered around each area, and there will be plenty of apples around The Orchard, while Shanty Town is home to shield-regenerating Slurp Barrels. To gain the maximum amount of XP from this challenge, you'll need to replenish 500 shields or health.

This is not the only new Overtime task this week that might cause you some trouble. The one at Holly Hedges tells you to kill the teddy bears. If you still need to complete any challenges from earlier in the season, our other maps and guides can be found in our roundup of the Fortnite Season 2 challenges.

As you can expect at the Orchard, the Apples are your main target here. Take some damage from fall and then consume some of these numerous apples to restore your health.

Fortnite developer Epic Games recently announced the battle royale shooter would be a launch game for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game will continue to support cross-play and cross-progression, so your account, items, and progress will all carry over if you decide to play on next-gen consoles. Epic also revealed plans to migrate Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 mid-2021 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.