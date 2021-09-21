Where is the Golden Cube headed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 certainly surprised the community with the Golden Cube and Bluevin. A majority of players were just expecting the return of Kevin, but the developers released the entire season with a 'Cubed' theme.

Kevin the Cube is one of the most mysterious objects in Fortnite history, and players are now curious to know more about the Blue and Golden cubes on the map. As per theories, the Golden Cube is Kevin's Queen and will play a prominent role in the season.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(via @AyeTSG) Apparently, one of the Cubes that we saw today is called "KevinQueen" 😳(via @FortTory Apparently, one of the Cubes that we saw today is called "KevinQueen" 😳



(via @FortTory & @AyeTSG)

The Golden Cube also moved recently, and here's where players can expect to see it towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is reportedly headed towards the center of the map

As per prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the Golden Cube on the map will gradually make its way towards the center of the island (The Aftermath). Interestingly, the purple cubes on the map will also do the same, but through different paths.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! https://t.co/2HWY1zQkEo

It is worth noting that Bluevin the Cube hasn't moved yet, and it is safe to assume that this cube doesn't have the rolling abilities like Kevin or the Golden Cube.

Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 awakens Kevin the Cube

From the looks of it, the purple cubes and the Golden Cube have some sort of a connection. Most recently, players witnessed an 'Awakening' event where both the cubes came across each other.

To everyone's astonishment, electric rays appeared as the Golden Cube was trying to awaken a Kevin the Cube west of Believer Beach.

Following the 'Awakening' event, players spotted six small purple cubes. Leaks have suggested that more such 'Awakening' events will take place in Fornite Chapter 2 Season 8, and will always lead to the creation of new cubes.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Video VIA



After a day of zapping the other cube, the Queen/Golden Cube has decided "ight, i'mma head out"Video VIA @ImEntoYT After a day of zapping the other cube, the Queen/Golden Cube has decided "ight, i'mma head out"



Video VIA @ImEntoYT



https://t.co/su1R7M11Dc

As per iFireMonkey, the Awakening events in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will have 7 phases. In contrast, the Ariana Grande Rift Tour event had 15 phases, and Operation: Sky Fire had 5.

All in all, it seems like the Golden Cube will bring a lot of map changes in the latest season. This is certainly great news for players who were disappointed with the lack of new POIs in Chapter 2 Season 8. Some theories have surprisingly suggested that the Golden Cube will help in bringing the Pyramids POI to the current map.

Edited by Danyal Arabi