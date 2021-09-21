Fortnite Golden Cube 'The Awakening' event explained: What is the Cube doing?

The highlight of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, are the cubes that will play a significant role in how the season plays out. As Blevin the Blue Cube rests, Kevin the Cube and the Golden Cube are already moving around the island.

Based on several Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks, the two cubes are up to no good. There will be several mini live events where one of the purple Kevin the Cubes will interact with the Golden Cubes.

The leaks also say that these live event interactions between the cubes will result in significant map changes.

The first of these mini live events called 'The Awakening' took place a few hours ago, and players now know what to expect from the cubes. In fact, the live event confirms the popular theory that the Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might be Kevin the Cube's partner.

What are the Golden and Purple Cubes doing in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Several content creators and casual players captured the live event that happened a few hours ago. A Purple Cube and the Golden Cube recently crossed paths southwest of Believer Beach.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"



The two cubes were only inches apart from each other when the event started. The Golden Cube slowly started rising in the sky, and some electric energy connected the two.

While the event was going on, fans couldn't figure out what the result of this interaction between Kevin the Cube and the Golden Cube was going to be. However, many leaks suggest that the two will end up making more cubes following these mini live events.

How will the cubes change the Fortnite map significantly?

The Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is going around the map before it finally reaches the center. Along the way, it will cross paths will all the purple cubes, which means players will get to see several phases of 'The Awakening' Fortnite live event.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! https://t.co/2HWY1zQkEo

Every time the two cubes interact and result in 'The Awakening' Fortnite live event, the map will see several more cubes spawn and give the island a significant makeover.

