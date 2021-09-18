Fortnite Golden Cube moves for the first time in Chapter 2 Season 8

Epic Games has taken Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 "Cubed" to a whole other level with two new cubes and multiple purple cubes. Although fans were expecting only a Kevin the Cube, they also got a Blue Cube and a Golden Cube.

The most exciting thing about the Fortnite cubes has always been how they move mysteriously. To feed this excitement, previous Fortnite leaks predicted the path of the cubes and their final destination.

However, the hype has grown further as players actually saw the Golden Cube move in the game.

The "QueenCube", as players like to call the Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, moved recently, and it has started its journey. It is heading towards the island's center, similar to the other cubes in the battle royale game, building up to an epic season finale.

The Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has slowly started to move

All the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 cubes are currently located in different POIs. The Golden Cube is in Holly Hedges at the moment, and it has only moved a tiny bit.

However, it seems like the Golden Cube, much like the other cubes, is slowly picking up the pace as it goes around the island.

As seen previously, the cubes will destroy everything that comes in their way as they move. Naturally, once all the cubes get along their path, gamers can see significant map changes taking place all around.

CubeWatch @FNCubeWatch



Times moved: 2

Time: 7:20pm CEST



🎥@CubeTracker The Gold Cube at Holly Hadges has moved again!Times moved: 2Time: 7:20pm CEST The Gold Cube at Holly Hadges has moved again!



Times moved: 2

Time: 7:20pm CEST



🎥@CubeTracker https://t.co/4IFfTDipS8

The Golden Cube in Fortnite Season 8 is heading towards the center of the map

Recent Fortnite leaks suggest that the Golden Cube is going to go around the map and will end up at the center of the map. The cube plans to head over to locations such as Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, Misty Meadows, Sludgy Swamps, and finally, Weeping Woods before reaching its final destination.

Therefore, loopers can expect to see the areas around these sites change significantly. The landscape around these named locations in Fortnite will get a makeover once the cubes have passed through them and left their mark.

