The Fortnite Fabio Sparklemane skin has a dark and disturbing backstory

When it comes to dark and disturbing backstories, the Fortnite Fabio Sparklemane skin is the last place anyone would expect to look. Nonetheless, it turns out the magical unicorn, who has made his way to the island, is not exactly as happy as he portrays himself to be.

Although players see a very bright and cheerful magical unicorn prancing around in-game, according to the Fortnite community, there's more than meets the eye here.

N3x0n @N3x0n_yeet okay i just now understood Fabio Sparklemane's backstory and holy i didn't think fortnite would go that far. thats dark okay i just now understood Fabio Sparklemane's backstory and holy i didn't think fortnite would go that far. thats dark

The Fortnite Fabio Sparklemane skin is holding a dark secret

Fabio Sparklemane is a skin available to players who own the Battle Pass, and by now, most of the community has run into him at Apres Ski, located southwest of Misty Meadows.

He's either roaming around the area or doing his signature emote, "Flake Shake", which sounds absolutely delightful until players hear the lyrics of the song. Although the song starts off on a good note, the longer it plays, the creepier it gets.

At one point he says, "I cannot stop! Help me!" which sounds like more of a cry for help than excitement shown towards eating Unicorn Flakes. And it just gets weirder from there. These are the lyrics:

I cannot stop! Help me!

The hoof is a curse that must be obeyed,

You can never escape what the rainbow has made.

Summon breakfast power from the depths until the monster wakes,

Everybody gets some Unicorn Flakes!

According to the community, the Fortnite Fabio Sparklemane skin is a man trapped in a horse's body struggling with addiction. Every time he tries to break the curse and escape, he's forced to consume more Unicorn Flakes to suppress the urge. Reddit user, AsianPotato77 writes:

"I believe that one day, after encountering the cereal advertisements the IO put out for the aliens, he was turned and trapped in the body of a horse. The voices in his head (that we hear in the form of the song) are telling him to eat more of the cereal because it's "good for him" and to promote it to everyone (therefore either getting more people addicted to the cereal or more horse people)."

Is Fabio Sparklemane trying to reach out to players? (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

This theory is further backed up by the fact that as of now, Fabio Sparklemane is the only NPC in Fortnite who introduces himself in first person. And while the other NPCs have an introduction that suits their personality, Fabio's is quite the opposite.

While some consider him cursed and struggling with a strange addiction, others simply are of the opinion that the developers tried their level best to envision BoJack Horseman as Fabio Sparklmane with a fabulous twist.

IJD @__IJD__ Fabio Sparklemane is just bojack horseman, right? Fabio Sparklemane is just bojack horseman, right?

Whatever the case, the Fortnite Fabio Sparklemane skin is here to stay, and with the new style edits that recently came out, the curse of the Unicorn Flakes will live on till the season ends.

