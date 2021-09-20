Where is Fabio Sparklemane in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fabio Sparklemane is one of the NPCs present in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. He also has a battle pass skin, which players can unlock on page five for nine battle stars. They can reach page five by making it to level 40 or by unlocking 26 other items.

Just like all other NPCs, Fabio Sparklemane serves an in-game purpose. He has quests to give, items to sell and more. Here's how to find the cartoon horse NPC and see what all he has to offer to Fortnite players.

A guide to Fabio Sparklemane in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season

Fabio Sparklemane is currently located in Apres ski. This is a small landmark, so it's not a named POI and therefore won't show up on the map. Apres ski can be found on the mountain to the southwest of Misty Meadows. It is an elevated landmark, so it's recommended that players land there initially instead of having to build or run up the mountain.

Fabio Sparklemane, the second NPC that can give items and grant questlines to players. (Image via Epic Games)

Once there, Fabio can be found inside the log cabin with the dance floor. Upon talking to him (if the Fortnite player has space for it), he will give them his Party Locale questline. The quests are as follows:

Use a zipline

Destroy five pieces of furniture at Apres Ski

Dance at two different alien crash sites

Dance for two seconds after damaging an opponent

Dance for five seconds while in the sideways

Upon talking to him, Fortnite players will be given some bandages. He can offer his questline as well as the opportunity to handsomely tip the bus driver.

Fabio's Fortnite Character Collection Book quote is:

"Hey there! It's me! The beloved mascot-slash-spokeshorse for Unicorn Flakes, cursed to roam the Island shooting cereal out of my hooves until the sun turns to ash in the sky! Want a hug?"

He currently does not sell any Mythic or Exotic weapons and doesn't appear to have a huge role in the storyline as of now. He is mainly just a source of quests that players will need to complete if they want to unlock him from page five of the battle pass.

