Where is Apres ski in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

While the majority of popular Fortnite locations are named POIs, there are tons of good landmarks and other locations for players to visit. Many of these places that don't show up on the map have NPCs or other good reasons to visit. Sometimes formerly named POIs turn into landmarks, just like Risky Reels.

One of the best and currently most important landmarks to find is Apres ski. This landmark is home to Fabio Sparklemane. This NPC (who doubles as a battle pass skin) has a questline available for players to complete and earn a lot of XP.

The only way to get that questline is to speak with Fabio, so finding Apres Ski is paramount. Here's how to do it.

Where is Apres ski in Fortnite Season 8?

Players need to speak to Fabio Sparklemane in order to get to Apres ski (Image via Epic)

Apres ski is the cabin that is located on the mountain to the southwest of Misty Meadows. Since it is an elevated location, we recommend that Fortnite players land there straight away so as not to waste a bunch of resources climbing up the mountain.

The location is a cabin that has the word "dance" on a sign on the front of it. It's two floors and has an almost wrap-around porch. The bottom floor is a dance floor, as seen through the window. There's not much else at this location, so the main purpose for players to come here is to visit Fabio Sparklemane.

Upon talking to him, Fortnite players can get the Party Questline challenges:

Use a zipline

Destroy five pieces of furniture at Apres Ski

Dance at two different alien crash sites

Dance for two seconds after damaging an opponent

Dance for five seconds while in the sideways

Notably, the second Fortnite challenge requires players to destroy items at Apres ski, so players may have to return after finding and using a zipline. Either way, knowing the location of Apres ski is the only way to unlock this questline and the only way to complete it.

Aside from that, it's a very small landmark, so there won't be much loot there and Fortnite players may struggle if multiple people land there at once. Fortunately, Misty Meadows is nearby for looting.

