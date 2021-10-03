Fortnite may finally be starting to tease the arrival of Spiderman in Season 8

Fortnite is known for dropping surprises randomly. Be it for the storyline, cosmetics, or for an in-game event. Much like the Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, and his love for cryptic messages, the developers love teasing fans with content from time to time.

With Fortnitemares around the corner and no details being disclosed about the event just yet, rumors have begun to spread on social media that spookiness is not the only thing that may be coming to the game soon.

According to a few leakers and content creators, a strange spider web pattern is appearing in official teasers from Fortnite. While it's just guesswork at this point, according to a few, there's more at play than meets the eye.

Is Spiderman coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, or are these merely promotional teasers for Fortnitemares?

For some odd reason, official tweets have spider webs embedded in the background since the start of October. It was first noticed in the "Everybody Loves Me" emote promotional tweet, and then again in a tweet showcasing the Glyph Echo Set

While this may be signifying a possible theme or a new type of Spider monster that may spawn during the Fortnitemares event, many fans are under the impression that it may be something else entirely.

Given that Sideways Monsters are already spawning on the island, a new giant Spider monster won't fit the current theme. So if the spider webs are not related to a new monster, the only other option that would fit the circumstances would be a Spiderman collaboration.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home due to be released in December, fans are of the opinion that the masked web-slinging superhero may finally be coming to the game. Months after rumors began popping up all over social media, this friendly neighborhood masked vigilante may have just been teased by Epic Games.

While this is merely speculation as of now, given that a lot of Marvel characters have been added to the game this year, the rumors may indeed bloom into reality soon.

Furthermore, due to the fact that the Carnage skin was finally added to the game, alongside a movie version of the Venom skin, the possibility of having Spiderman is not that far-fetched. Sadly, without any confirmation of the same, fans will have to wait patiently for some good news.

