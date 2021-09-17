The best weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Each season that comes and goes in Fortnite brings changes to the game, even if they are minimal. At the very least, certain weapons are vaulted and unvaulted as well as items, traps and more. For Chapter 2 Season 8, some new weapons have arrived as well as old favorites that have returned.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 sees the arrival of the Sideways weapons, which are the new theme-specific weapons that are featured. Here are this season's best weapons.

Best Fortnite weapons for Chapter 2 Season 8

5. Legendary Assault Rifle

This weapon, provided it doesn't get vaulted, will always be one of the best weapons in the game. The SCAR, as it is affectionately called, is one of the most important weapons in the game.

Often times, players may eschew certain weapons in favor of healing or throwables, but an assault rifle is a must-have, and this is the best one there is.

4. Pump shotgun

The Shotgun is also one of the most important weapons to have in Fortnite. In close combat, it's almost unmatched and the pump deals more damage than any shotgun in the game. The firing rate is slow, but one good shot can with a pump can completely change the game.

The pump is arguably the best shotgun in the game. Image via Epic Games

3. Sideways Rifle

The Sideways Rifle, a brand new addition this season, is one of the most powerful weapons in the entire game. It does a whopping 133 damage per second and reloads in just 2.1 seconds. There are rarities all the way up to Mythic, so players can really deal some damage with this weapon.

2. Sideways Minigun

If damage is what Fortnite players seek, and most of them do, then the Sideways Minigun is the go-to weapon. It has a slow reload time of four seconds, but the damage and firing rate is unmatched. 168 damage per second is among the highest in the game, and it can go all the way up to Mythic rarity as well.

1. Rapid Fire SMG

This submachine gun is unmatched in reload times and damage per second. The 1.3 seconds to reload is one of the fastest times in all of Fortnite. 255 damage per second is also extremely high, so this gun fires fast, does a lot of damage and reloads quickly, making it great for mowing down players and builds.

The Rapid Fire SMG, arguably the best gun in the game this season. Image via Epic Games

Which of these weapons do you think is the best?

