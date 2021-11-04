Who is Sheree Zampino? Will Smith reveals he fell for ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ co-star Stockard Channing during first marriage 

Will Smith recently confessed that he once fell in love with his Six Degrees of Separation co-star Stockard Channing while he was still married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino. The actor has reportedly made the surprising revelation in his upcoming memoir titled Will.

In an excerpt from the book obtained by People, the Men in Black star mentioned that his real-life feelings were part of his deep involvement in the character from his 1993 film:

"Sheree and I were in the first few months of our marriage with a brand-new baby and for Sheree, I can imagine that this experience was unsettling to say the least. She'd married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier. And to make matters worse, during shooting I fell in love with Stockard Channing.”

Will Smith also shared that he continued to harbor feelings for his co-star even after moving to LA with his wife and their newborn son, Trey:

"After the film wrapped, Sheree and Trey and I moved back to L.A. Our marriage was off to a rocky start. I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak to Stockard."

The Independence Day actor previously opened up about his feelings for Stockard Channing while speaking to Esquire about the “dangers of method acting” in 2015:

"With Six Degrees of Separation, I got a taste early of the dangers of going too far for a character. My character was in love with Stockard Channing's character. And I actually fell in love with Stockard Channing… So the movie was over and I went home, and I was dying to see Stockard. I was like, 'Oh no! What have I done?' That was my last experience with Method acting."

Stockard Channing later addressed the confession during an interview with Page Six and mentioned she was “flattered” by Will Smith’s revelation.

However, the Grease star said she was not aware of the latter’s feelings while filming and only admired the then 25-year-old Will Smith because the movie was his “first big job”.

Sheree Zampino has appeared on shows like Good Morning America and The Oprah Winfrey Show

Will Smith's former wife, Sheree Zampino is an actress, designer, and businesswoman (Image via Sheree Zampino/Instagram)

Sheree Zampino is an American entrepreneur, actress, and fashion designer. She was born on November 16, 1967, in New York and lived with her father Les Zampino after her parents’ divorce.

She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology and also completed a course in business. She is known for appearing in the VH1 TV series Hollywood Exes as the former wife of acclaimed actor, Will Smith.

The 53-year-old married The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star in 1992 and the couple welcomed their son Trey Smith that same year. The duo officially ended their marriage in 1995 but continued to remain great friends.

Sheree once revealed that she filed for divorce from Will Smith as the pair were young and not ready for the responsibility of marriage at the time:

“Our marriage ended because we were so young. It’s just a lot of responsibility. Marriage is not easy. Especially at that age.”

Following her divorce, the New York native established her own business venture called Sheree Elizabeth Boutique Shop. She also starred in short films like Our Journey and When the Time Comes.

Sheree served as the guest judge of Oh! Drama and appeared on shows like Good Morning America, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and Minay TV.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

She later married NFL star and Pastor Terrell Fletcher and became the First Lady of the City of Hope International. She also served as the director of the "Women on the Wall Ministries". The couple even welcomed daughter Jodie together but parted ways in 2014.

Edited by Prem Deshpande