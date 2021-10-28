×
"Free Will Smith": Jada Pinkett Smith memes trend after latest Red Table Talk confession goes viral

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith (Image via Vince Bucci/ Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Modified Oct 28, 2021 12:58 PM IST
On October 27, Jada Pinkett Smith dished intimate marital details about her relationship with Will Smith. In her conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, promoting her Netflix series S*x, Love & Goop, Jada talked about her s*x-life with Will Smith.

50-year old Jada Pinkett Smith discussed the physical elements of her marriage and said,

"It's hard."

She further added:

"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to s*x."

She further added,

"It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."

The actress later clarified her statement via Twitter:

"Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom."
Only because I got time today.
Stop making up headlines.
Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.
Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️fb.me/RTTGwynethPalt…

Memes about Jada Pinkett Smith trend as Twitteratis amplify calls to free Will Smith.

Last year, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she was having an extra-marital affair with R&B singer August Alsina while she and her husband were on a martial break.

Jada confirmed her "entanglement" with Alsina on The Red Table and hinted that Will was unaware of her relationship. Will Smith's reaction to the revelation has since become a meme.

No one : Jada : " I wonder how I can embarrass this man this month " https://t.co/3UkOtlpjXD
Father god, please release my brother Will from the shackles of Jada. https://t.co/ukpSAitrr8
Will & Jada just need to go their separate ways. They’ve been married for 25 years. Their kids are grown. They had a good run. Now Will can go be with Margot and Jada can go be with 2Pac’s ghost and everybody can be happy.
Will Smith every month that Jada opens her mouth about their relationship. https://t.co/EuchKlUSON
Nobody:Headline: Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals—Me: https://t.co/WCD3luPOof
Jada doesn’t want to be with Will anymore and instead of her just ending that marriage, she is going to take us on her journey through unhappiness lmao. Like mama please!!!! You making me feel bad for a man!!
I hope Will Smith realizes that he deserves happiness too, not to be bound by a loveless marriage, God gave us Free Will after all. #FreeWill
FREE WILL SMITHFREE WILL SMITHFREE WILL SMITHFREE WILL SMITHFREE WILL SMITH
Nobody:Nobody at allNot a soul:Jada Pinkett, unprovoked: https://t.co/3Wkdno8NXH
Nobody: Jada Pinkett twice a month: Man I don’t really love Will like that.
I see Jada is trending 😩😭what did she do to Will Smith now!!? 😩 https://t.co/wAAKiMv7Ho
Will Smith : *exists*Jada Pinkett : https://t.co/wRpJ3xzfR0
Jada needa stop this madness will has been through ENOUGH! https://t.co/nYlN3Gck5k

Several Twitter users came to Will Smith's defense and criticized Jada for making public comments which seemingly embarrassed the 53-year old actor. Multiple tweets suggested the couple should call it quits on their 24-year marriage, given several public discrepancies in recent years.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's "open marriage"

Previously, Will Smith hinted at an open marriage between him and Jada while speaking to GQ in September. The King Richard star insinuated that he too had relationships outside of his marriage.

In his interview with GQ, Will Smith said,

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship...marriage for us can't be a prison."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith became romantically involved with each other in 1994 and married in 1997. The pair had two children, Jaden (1988) and Willow (2000). Will Smith also has a son, Trey (29), with his ex-wife Zampino.

