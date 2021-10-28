"Free Will Smith": Jada Pinkett Smith memes trend after latest Red Table Talk confession goes viral

On October 27, Jada Pinkett Smith dished intimate marital details about her relationship with Will Smith. In her conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, promoting her Netflix series S*x, Love & Goop, Jada talked about her s*x-life with Will Smith.
50-year old Jada Pinkett Smith discussed the physical elements of her marriage and said,
"It's hard."
She further added:
"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to s*x."
She further added,
"It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."
The actress later clarified her statement via Twitter:
"Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom."
Memes about Jada Pinkett Smith trend as Twitteratis amplify calls to free Will Smith.
Last year, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she was having an extra-marital affair with R&B singer August Alsina while she and her husband were on a martial break.
Jada confirmed her "entanglement" with Alsina on The Red Table and hinted that Will was unaware of her relationship. Will Smith's reaction to the revelation has since become a meme.
Several Twitter users came to Will Smith's defense and criticized Jada for making public comments which seemingly embarrassed the 53-year old actor. Multiple tweets suggested the couple should call it quits on their 24-year marriage, given several public discrepancies in recent years.
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's "open marriage"
Previously, Will Smith hinted at an open marriage between him and Jada while speaking to GQ in September. The King Richard star insinuated that he too had relationships outside of his marriage.
In his interview with GQ, Will Smith said,
ALSO READArticle Continues below
"Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship...marriage for us can't be a prison."
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith became romantically involved with each other in 1994 and married in 1997. The pair had two children, Jaden (1988) and Willow (2000). Will Smith also has a son, Trey (29), with his ex-wife Zampino.