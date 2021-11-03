Where is Tim Stark now? 'Tiger King' star once went live on social media with a syringe to his arm

Tiger King star Tim Stark is currently prepping to return to the Netflix series with more drama and revelations. The 'Wildlife In Need' founder will be seen talking about law enforcement actions against him in the upcoming season of Tiger King.

Stark, along with other Tiger King cast members, rose to fame during the pandemic when the reality show turned out to be a big hit. In addition to his appearance on Tiger King, Stark is also infamously known for his legal troubles.

Tim Stark once threatened suicide on Facebook Live

In April this year, a judge banned Tim Stark from “acquiring, exhibiting and owning any exotic and native animals.” The next day, Stark appeared on Facebook Live with a syringe to his arm. Reportedly, the syringe was filled with drugs for euthanasia.

He said in the video:

“I'm demanding that we do a virtual, public hearing. I want reasoning behind your ruling. Now, I know judge, you're probably thinking, 'Who in the f*** is Tim Stark to demand anything from the almighty judge? Well, let me introduce you to somebody ... I want to introduce you to PETA.”

Although he was declared harmless, police have been allegedly keeping an eye on Stark's social media profiles ever since.

Last year, Stark was arrested for threatening an Indiana deputy attorney general and thus, was charged with felony battery and intimidation.

About ‘Tiger King 2’ controversies

Netflix @netflix We thought we'd seen it all — but we'd only scratched the surface



Tiger King 2 premieres November 17. We thought we'd seen it all — but we'd only scratched the surface Tiger King 2 premieres November 17. https://t.co/TuOy3BVJqP

Tiger King cast members are popular for landing themselves in controversies. The famous Joe Exotic went to prison after season 1, but he will be shown in the upcoming season. In the Tiger King 2 trailer, Exotic calls himself “an innocent man in prison.”

He further says:

“Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up.”

Apart from Exotic, another cast member, Carole Baskin, is currently making headlines. She has apparently sued Netflix for using her footage in the Tiger King 2 trailer. According to her, the streaming service has reportedly breached the contract they had in place with her.

Meanwhile, the new season of Tiger King is all set to premiere on November 17 on Netflix.

Edited by Danyal Arabi