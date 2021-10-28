Where to watch Tiger King 2? Trailer, release date, and all about the mini-series

Netflix's hit docu-series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, will be releasing its sequel, Tiger King 2, on Novemeber 17. Netflix revealed the trailer of its sequel on October 27th.

Tiger King was a huge success when it was out for streaming on March 20, 2020, but will Tiger King 2 achieve a similar response?

When will Tiger King 2 release?

The follow up series, Tiger King 2, premieres on Netflix on November 17.

Official trailer of Tiger King 2

The dramatic trailer for Tiger King 2 is finally out. The plot clearly thickens this season with a phone call coming in from Joe Exotic, who is imprisoned for attempting to hire a hitman to murder Carole Baskin.

On the call, Joe says:

“There’s an innocent man in prison. Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up.”

The release explores Carole's ex-husband's disappearance and death. Viewers assumed Baskin to be behind her husband's demise, but the trailer brings in new theories:

“He was dealing with some shady characters down in Costa Rica. Don liked to play with dangerous stuff. They’ll kill you for that.” - a voice said in the trailer.

Surprisingly, the trailer hints at an alliance between enemies Joe and Carole.

“If I have to make a deal with the devil, I will make a deal with the devil,” Joe says.

Tiger King 2 Update

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness focused on Joe Exotic, the former owner of G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma who ended up in jail for hiring a hitman to kill Carole, CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, for 22 years.

Carole Baskin will not be a part of the sequel. Baskin was displeased with the way Tiger King portrayed her on the series. Carole apparently assumed the show would highlight how animals are mistreated, but it revolved around everything else.

Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson will be back for the sequel.

The show’s official synopsis reads:

“The colorful saga of America’s most notorious big cat owners continues. Sudden fame and unwanted attention from the authorities turns up the heat and unearths some stunning revelations.”

Get ready to watch the premiere of Tiger King 2 on Netflix on November 17.

Edited by Danyal Arabi