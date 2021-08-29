What is Carole Baskin's net worth? Tiger King star sells off nemesis Joe Exotic's property for $140k

In mid-2020, Carole Baskin of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness fame won a lawsuit that granted her the ownership of "Tiger King" Joe Exotic's Zoo. Now, on August 28, TMZ reported that Baskin is selling the property on the condition that it cannot be used as a zoo for a century.

In 2020, Exotic was sentenced to be incarcerated for 22 years for ordering a hit on his "nemesis" Carole Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue. As per TMZ's report, Carole sold the property previously known as Joe Exotic's G.W. Zoo for $140,000 with the legal obligation of it not being used as a zoo.

Carole Baskin garnered fame after her feud with Joe Exotic was featured in Netflix's hit documentary titled "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness."

In January 2021, Carole shared with Fox News about her grievances with Netflix regarding the documentary. She said:

"I felt betrayed by them [Netflix]...They totally lied to us about what their end product was going to be."

Carole further added,

"The whole premise behind [the documentary] was that it was a feud. For a feud, you have to have two people that are feuding. I've never had a conversation with Joe. I've never even spoken to him."

What is Carole Baskin's net worth?

60 years-old Carole Baskin is worth over $2 million. Baskin received severe backlash online after the third episode of Netflix's documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The episode featured conspiracy theories that the Texas native was involved in the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis, in 1997.

Carole Baskin, who did not get a chance to refute these claims on the show, did so in Big Cat Rescue's website post. On the website, she denied the allegations that Don was already a millionaire when Baskin met him. She explains,

"He had a business cutting the axles off of trailers pulled by tractors and selling the boxes as storage and the axles back Great Dane... He may well have been worth six figures…[only]."

The big-cat rights activist also recalled how she helped her husband amass $5 million. In the post, she mentions:

"With me doing the research, negotiations and title clearing on the properties we built this to a portfolio of properties to rent or resell that was worth around $5 million dollars [sic] at the time of his disappearance."

Carole Baskin also iterated that her inheritance from Don's trusts was equivalent to $2 million. However, it is unclear how much she got from the lawsuit against Joe Exotic, claiming a million dollars. Furthermore, it is unclear if she received any royalties for the docu-series from Netflix.

Edited by Srijan Sen