What is Blake Lively's net worth? Actress and husband Ryan Reynolds donate $10,000 to Haiti earthquake victims

According to TMZ, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds donated $10,000 to help Haiti after the devastating earthquake. On August 14, an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude caused destruction in several locations of the Caribbean country.

The report also stated that the Hollywood dream couple sent their donations to non-profit organization “Hope for Haiti'', which would use the aid to boost the country’s relief effort. The amount is close to a million Haitian Gourdes, which, as per TMZ, would be used by the Ministry of Health to set up mobile clinics.

“Hope for Haiti” is also expected to use the aid to distribute relief and food packages to people affected by the quake.

What is Blake Lively's net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Blake Lively is worth around $30 million. The actress reportedly started her career with 1998’s Sandman, where she portrayed Trixie/Tooth Fairy, at the age of 11.

The star’s breakthrough role was in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants as Bridget. The 2005 film grossed over $42 million in the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the film’s sequel earned around $44 million globally.

Blake Lively is best known for portraying Serena van der Woodsen in the hit CW series Gossip Girl (which was recently rebooted). According to IMDB, the 34-year-old star appeared in 121 episodes of the series, which spanned from 2007 to 2012.

It has been reported that at the peak, Lively was paid around $60,000 per episode. Although her paycheck for Gossip Girl’s earlier episodes was not close to that amount, it is expected that she earned over $7 million portraying Serena.

In 2010, Blake Lively appeared in The Town (directed by Ben Affleck), which grossed over $154 million worldwide. This was Blake’s second-highest grossing film.

Next, she appeared in Green Lantern (2011) along with her would-be husband Ryan Reynolds. Although the film was a critical bomb, with several reviewers critiquing her sub-par performance, Green Lantern remains Blake's highest-grossing film.

Lively earned critical acclaim for her 2016 film The Shallows, where she played the lead role of Nancy. The film earned over $119 million globally.

Blake Lively's other ventures and estates:

In 2013, Blake Lively also became one of the ambassadors for L'Oreal. A year later, she launched her own e-commerce website, Preserve, which unfortunately shut down in 2015. However, Lively has expressed interest in relaunching it in the future.

Around 2013, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bought a luxury property for $5.7 million in Pound Ridge (New York).

Lively’s fortune is expected to grow further as she forays into producing her upcoming film The Husband's Secret, which is unlikely to be her last stint as an executive producer.

