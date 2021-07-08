Where to watch Gossip Girl reboot in India and Southeast Asia online? Release date, streaming details, and more 

The news of CW’s hit show “Gossip Girl” being rebooted had fans of the original series in awe. Nine years after the original series finale, “Gossip Girl (2021)” is returning. The new HBO max reboot will deal with a new group of students from Upper-East Side Manhattan in Constance Billard.

The original teen drama started way back in 2007 and concluded with its sixth and final season airing in 2012.

The revival was first announced in July 2019, and according to Deadline, production of the series began in November 2020. “Gossip Girl (2021)” premieres on July 8 on HBO Max. The show will also be available on other streaming services for Canada, the UK, and Australia.

When is Gossip Girl (2021) releasing

Good morning, followers. Gossip Girl here. pic.twitter.com/i7h8h67hF9 — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) July 8, 2021

USA:

The new series will drop on July 8 on HBO Max.

Subscription for this streaming service will cost around $9.99 a month (with ads) or $14.99 a month (without ads).

Gossip Girl will drop its first episode on July 8 and then have weekly releases on Thursdays for the next five weeks. There will be a gap in the release from the second week of August, as the show goes on a break. The show is expected to return on September 2.

Canada:

Gossip Girl (2021) will follow the same release pattern for Canada. The episodes will be released weekly on Crave (with Movies + HBO subscription plan at CAD 19.98 +).

Australia:

Following the same release pattern for Australia, the show will premiere every week from July 8 on Binge (for AUD 10 per month).

UK:

The series is expected to drop in the UK later this year on BBC iPlayer. The platform will also include six seasons of the original show.

Asia:

For viewers in other countries, VPN could be the only solution until official confirmation. In India and other south-east asian countries, it is expected that Amazon Prime Video will likely acquire streaming rights. However, the timeline for when the series will finally drop is not yet known.

Series details:

You won't have to miss me much longer. pic.twitter.com/rCWDMBFS6V — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) June 15, 2021

There will be 12 episodes in the first season with a mid-season break from August. The series will take place in the same continuity as the original show and will be set nearly a decade after the former series.

Main Cast:

Gossip Girl (2021) Main cast. (Image via: HBO Max/CW)

Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway.

Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott.

Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller.

Eli Brown as Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV.

Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe.

Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope.

Evan Mock as Akeno "Aki" Menzies.

Kristen Bell (of “Frozen” fame) is confirmed to return as the omniscient narrator for “Gossip Girl.”

Gossip Girl (2021) Poster. (Image via: HBO Max)

The reboot is confirmed to address one of the most crucial shortcomings of the original series.

Joshua Safran, the showrunner for Gossip Girl (2021), confirmed more diversity in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Safran mentioned:

“This time around, the leads are non-white. There’s a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.”

Edited by Ashish Yadav