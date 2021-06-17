Where to watch new iCarly reboot Online: Release date, streaming details, number of episodes, and more 

The news of Nickelodeon’s hit show, "iCarly," being rebooted spread like wildfire. The original teen-sitcom started way back in 2007 and concluded with its sixth and final season airing in 2012. The revival will follow the character of Carly and her friends dealing with life in their twenties.

On December 9th, 2020, Paramount announced that it would be reviving "iCarly" for its streaming service, Paramount Plus. The series began filming amidst the pandemic in March 2021.

When is iCarly (2021) releasing on Paramount Plus

iCarly (2021). Image via: Paramount/Nickelodeon

The revival of iCarly is slated to premiere on Thursday, June 17th, 2021. The first three episodes will be released on June 17th, while the rest will have weekly releases.

The first three episodes are titled: iStart Over, iHate Carly, and iFauxpologize.

Timings of the release are:

3 A.M. ET, 12 AM PST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, 7 AM GMT, 12:30 PM IST, etc.

Streaming details

iCarly (2021). Image via: Paramount/Nickelodeon

iCarly (2021) is only available on Paramount +. So, fans outside the USA and Canada will have to use a VPN to access the streaming service. Unfortunately for them, there is no other legal way to consume iCarly other than Paramount +.

The subscription cost of the service starts from $5.99 (5.01 EUR / 7.88 AUD / 443 INR) per month or a premium plan of $9.99 (8.36 EUR / 13.14 AUD / 739 INR) a month. However, new customers can avail a free trial for 30 days.

Number of episodes

The iCarly (2021) revival will have 13 episodes, with each episode being between 23 and 26 minutes in runtime. The new series’ Season 1 is expected to have the finale episode premiere on August 29th, 2021.

Series details

The revival/reboot of iCarly is set a decade after the finale episode of the original show, which aired on November 23rd, 2012. The series will follow the life of Carly Shay (played by Miranda Crosgrove), who is still an internet personality.

In the trailer for the series, she is seen adapting to a new online version of her popular webcast from the original show. The trailer also features the iconic spaghetti tacos and glimpses of the original show.

Cast

The series will feature some of the original main cast, including 28-year-old Miranda Crosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay (Carly’s elder brother), Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson, Laci Mosley as Harper (Carly’s roommate and new best friend), and more.

However, the cast will not feature Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly’s best friend Sam in the popular series. McCurdy, who also had her own spin-off show with Arianna Grande, Sam, and Cat (2013-2014), has quit acting and will not be returning to the series.

