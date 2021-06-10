Miranda Cosgrove recreates iconic meme from Drake and Josh for iCarly reboot intro and fans can't get enough

Miranda Cosgrove’s got quite a treat on Wednesday, June 9th. "iCarly" reboot will be released on June 17th. Fans of the popular Nickelodeon series are reaching new heights of nostalgia and anticipation. The latest tease from the "iCarly" reboot showed a fun awareness of the show’s meme influence.

Recently, Paramount+ released an opening title sequence of the series. Fans instantly noticed that Miranda Cosgrove recreated her popular “Interesting” meme from her series "Drake & Josh" in one frame. The hilarious callback received a positive response from the fans. They consider it a sign that the show will be ironically self-aware.

The meme shows Miranda holding a soda. She is looking at her computer and in the episode, Miranda says, “Interesting”. Also, the theme song sounds exactly like the original show’s theme, “Leave It All To Me”. Miranda recently spoke about fighting to keep it the same. They also thought about re-recording it. In an interview with "Seventeen", Miranda said,

“I fought so hard to keep the original theme song. We went around a bunch of times, thinking of maybe re-recording the same song now or doing a different song. But, for me, when I watch revivals, I always am hoping for the original theme song and I feel like none of them ever really stick with the original. So we ended up going with the same one in the end.”

Online reactions to Miranda Cosgrove's meme

I saw the Miranda Cosgrove meme got an update, so I had to use it. pic.twitter.com/rMhreIcReq — King Cobain (@Cobain_Is_King) June 9, 2021

Miranda Cosgrove’s too iconic for recreating her best meme in 2021. pic.twitter.com/dXX7t8ZZBt — popligion (@popligion) June 9, 2021

Miranda Cosgrove understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/bqDviJzL96 — amanda🖤 (@melochegirdies) June 9, 2021

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Miranda Cosgrove recreated iconic meme from 'Drake & Josh' in the intro of the ‘iCarly’ reboot. pic.twitter.com/KQIqK0W6B9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 9, 2021

miranda cosgrove recreating her iconic meme in 2021 is everything you need to see today pic.twitter.com/KumNE0YNOw — D ⚔️ (@dexjennings98) June 9, 2021

Miss Miranda Cosgrove is an icon for this pic.twitter.com/V02GpkmYub — Emily (@emilybernay) June 9, 2021

Miranda Cosgrove on iCarly reboot

Original cast members including Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are returning for the reboot. Former cast member Jenette McCurdy will not reprise her role since Sam quit acting in 2013. In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight", Miranda said,

“We talk a lot about the Sam character and where she is in the pilot episode. And Carly very much still loves Sam and always will. And we all wanted Jenette to be a part of the show in real life. But she’s just doing other things and we’re really happy for her. But yeah, we’re definitely going to touch on that in the show.”

Jerry Trainor says that Sam’s absence will be addressed. But it is not the main plot point since they just want to respect Jenette’s wishes. Sam says that McCurdy is doing well now.

Her decision not to return increases the possibilities of including new characters and storylines. They include Laci Mosley as Carly’s best friend Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent. The "iCarly" reboot will premiere on June 17 on Paramount+.

Edited by david.benjamin