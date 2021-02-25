Live-action adaptation of Halo announced: Why are fans unhappy?

The long-awaited live-action adaptation of Halo finally has a release date alongside a new network. It’s scheduled to air in the first quarter of 2022, under the new Paramount+ streaming service.

The news of the live-action adaption of Halo was announced as part of a series of announcements made by the Paramount Studios on Wednesday. More than 30,000 movies and episodes from various brands under the Viacom label will be added to the streaming service, according to reports.

Showtime, the network attached to the franchise, will still produce Halo alongside Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Halo developer 343 Industries. However, it will no longer be allowed to air it.

Chief Creative Officer for CBS, David Nevins, during the paramount+ event, had this to say:

“We were on the hunt for signature shows beyond the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and were thinking, what could be a defining series for Paramount+? Halo always fit the bill, but seeing it, we felt it would work.”

Fans react to the news

Halo fans are some of the best in the world. Players of the franchise have stuck with the game despite the shifts between Xbox and PC. However, this announcement didn't appease a large majority.

Fans were left disappointed when they realized that another streaming service had to be purchased to watch the series.

Here are a few reactions by fans on Twitter:

what the fuck is paramout+ — Jeremy (@menks101) February 24, 2021

The Halo show will be such a hard disappointment from what I've heard from the story rumors... — Tommy Jay Nine (@TommyJNine) February 25, 2021

Extremely bad.



TLDR; It's like HBO to HBO Max, HBO is known for its quality and budget while Max Originals are lower quality in both budget and quality.



Showtime to Paramount+ is the same, likely means they don't believe in the show as much. — Rythian (@LumberjackRy) February 24, 2021

The thing is these are all independent companies supplying their catalog of content to us, the only way to make it combined into one service is to buy out the company which Disney did with fox, Disney also has the bundle with ESPN and Hulu which is sort of like having it combined — Cody (@Cody0346) February 24, 2021

Like I don’t want a Disney monopoly, but like I also want them to buy Paramount so I can watch the Halo series when it comes out. — Butler (@ButlerE15) February 24, 2021

This show has been in development hell for the better part of a decade. Is Spielberg even involved anymore? — Tommy (@whack__williams) February 25, 2021

Despite fans not being happy about a new streaming service, Halo will definitely be one of those must-watch shows for 2022.

What's known about Halo's live-action adaptation?

Halo is allegedly preparing to get a network-defining push from ViacomCBS. The paramount+ streaming service is trying to break into the streaming market, which is already saturated with streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+.

The new Halo TV series is set to be a prequel to the games. It will be set in the 26th century during the war between humanity and the alien covenant.

According to David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer for CBS, the show will showcase the lives of the supersoldiers in the 'Spartan-II' project, which includes Halo's first protagonist, Master Chief.

This is Spartan-117 reporting for duty.



Portraying John-117 the Master Chief (Games and Books)



"Our duty as soldiers is to protect Humanity, whatever the cost." #Halo #MasterChief #HaloRP pic.twitter.com/4HG0EqieOO — Master Chief (@EarthsReclaimer) February 24, 2021

Halo started its filming in Budapest in November of 2019. Due to the pandemic, only half of the episodes for season one were completed, according to reports.

The Halo games have sold over 81 million copies worldwide and are showing no signs of slowing down. They are at the heart of a lot of pop culture discourses in modern times.