Who is Dillon Passage? All about Joe Exotic's ex-husband as he moves on from "The Tiger King"

On March 26th, 2021, “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s ex-husband, Dillon Passage, announced their divorce on Instagram. He met Joe Exotic in 2017, and they married the same year. Their marriage was showcased in the hit documentary series “Tiger King: Muder, Mayhem and Madness (2020).”

In 2020, Exotic was sentenced to be incarcerated for 22 years for ordering a hit on Carole Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue. He was charged with two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of Lacey Act violation for fake wildlife records, and nine counts of Endangered Species violation Act.

Exotic’s ex-husband introduced his new partner, “John,” on his Instagram. On July 8th, Passage wrote on the caption of a picture of him and John:

“Everyone, meet John 👋 I’ve planned on keeping my relationship private for personal reasons, but lately, I’ve been having a hard time dealing with things happening in my life, and John has been my rock and helping me get through it all.”

All about Joe Exotic’s’ ex-husband, Dillon Passage

Dillon Passage is the fifth husband of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic. He married the star in 2017 when he was 22, and Exotic was 54 at the time. However, just nine months after their meeting, Exotic was arrested. The controversial zookeeper is still serving a life sentence in prison.

Before meeting Joe Exotic, Passage briefly went to Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas, where he studied psychology and criminal justice. Passage met Exotic in the zoo owner’s bar, “Safari King.” The documentary star reportedly swooned Passage by singing his original song, “This old town road.”

The former couple then moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida, where Passage still lives and bartends.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Passage revealed that he had an addiction to Xanax pill and how Exotic helped him battle it.

While Passage has left zoo life, he is still an animal lover. His about section on Instagram reads:

"Animals are cooler than people 🤙🏽 ♌️"

He also shared the pictures of a tigress “Godiva” from the zoo.

Dillon Passage still supports Joe Exotic after his incarceration. In March, the 25-year-old took to Instagram updating his followers about Exotic. He mentioned:

“Joe is obviously having a difficult time in prison, and I don’t think any of us can fault him for that.”

On March 27th, 2021, Passage took to Instagram to announce that the former couple had officially split.

He wrote on his Instagram:

“To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce.”

“I (Dillon) will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.”

Edited by Shaheen Banu