'Tiger King' 2: Where is Joe Exotic now?

Tiger King is all set to return with a second season. After the documentary turned out to be a hit last year, Netflix renewed it for season 2. Although Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, is locked away in federal prison, the trailer showed him talking about dealing with the 'devil.'

According to the clip, Tiger King Season 2 will begin from right where the first installment ended. It will show Exotic calling himself “an innocent man in prison.” He further says:

“Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up.”

The trailer also features Carole Baskin digging deep to find some answers about her late husband’s disappearance. This is followed by footage and shots of 'big cats' and people chanting:

“Free Joe Exotic!”

Where is Joe Exotic now?

Joe Exotic is a self-proclaimed 'Tiger King' who is a zookeeper and a roadshow entertainer by profession. In Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, Exotic’s life drama, from murder allegations to animal abuse accusations, was brought to the OTT platform.

In the previous season, Joe Exotic’s zoo, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (Oklahoma), was shut down. He was sent to Texas prison for 22 years in January 2020 for allegedly hiring two men to kill Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist. His sentence was later reduced to 17 years.

What to expect from 'Tiger King 2'?

The second season of Tiger King brings back Exotic’s version of Baskin’s case, and on the other hand, Baskin finds her husband’s death suspicious.

Fans can expect more drama and shocking revelations from Tiger King 2.

The official synopsis of Season 2 reads:

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with ‘Tiger King 2’ as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners.”

The docu-series returns with cast members including Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, Allen Glover, and James Garretson. Exotic will be seen contacting his frenemies from prison to tell them to put their differences aside. Otherwise, they will all die.

He further adds:

“If I have to make a deal with the devil, I will make a deal with the devil.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tiger King Season 2 is all set to premiere on November 17 on Netflix. To watch the latest episodes, fans have to subscribe to the streamer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu