‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey' cast list: Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and others star in Bravo series

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back. The opening credits of the show were dropped on January 19, 2022, hinting that season 12 is going to be crazier than before. The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 will return on February 1, 2022 on Bravo.

The new season will again witness Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider playing their best game. This will be the show's fourth consecutive season with the same star cast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Cast list

1) Teresa Giudice

The American reality TV star has four New York Times bestselling cookbooks to her name. Giudice shared her secret recipes in Fabulicious! On the Grill, Fabulicious!, Fabulicious! Fast & Fit and Skinny Italian.

In 2016, her memoir Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again, which revolved around her stint in prison, was ranked second on The New York Times list. Giudice has also featured on Donald Trump's reality game show The Celebrity Apprentice season 5.

The daughter of Italian migrants is a mother to four daughters. She divorced her husband, Giuseppe "Joe" Giudice, after 20 years of marriage in September 2020. She later got engaged to her boyfriend Luis Ruelas in October 2021.

2) Melissa Gorga

Born of Italian descent, Gorga is a mom to three children and has been happily married for 17 years with Joe Gorga. The star released her first single On Display in 2011 followed by three more, How Many Times, Rockstar and I just Wanna, in 2012.

As an author, Gorga penned her thoughts on Love, Italian Style: The Secret of My Hot and Happy Marriage. She is also a businessperson with her own clothing boutique "Envy by Melissa Gorga" and an online retail store.

3) Dolores Catania

New Jersey-born Catania worked as a waitress, shampoo girl, corrections officer, realtor and surgical assistant before starring in The Real Housewives of New Jersey.The entrepreneur owns a fitness franchise and flip-houses with her ex-husband Frank Catania, with whom she has two children.

She was also seen in Breaking Points and a few other Independent films. The philanthropist once dated maternal-fetal medicine specialist David Principe but ended the relationship in December 2021.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey also includes other renowned cast members such as

Margaret Josephs

Jennifer Aydin

Jackie Goldschneider

Traci Johnson

Brimming with new ideas and situations, the all-new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey starts February 1, 2022 on Bravo at 8.00pm.

