Fortnite Week 14 Challenges: Where to find cookbooks from Pleasant park and Craggy cliffs

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, Week 14 Challenges are now live. One of the tasks for players is to obtain cookbooks from Pleasant park and Craggy cliffs.

While the wording of the challenge makes it seem like fans need to collect these books from both locations, it is possible to complete the quest by visiting one.

Where to find cookbooks in Fortnite's Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs

Cookbook Locations

Fortnite players need to land at one of the locations marked above and search the marked houses for cookbooks. Clearing out one location will complete the quest, earning players 20,000 XP.

Pleasant park has an easier rotation to find cookbooks. This article covers the locations of the books found there.

Pleasant Park Locations

North-east corner, the Doghouse. Head in through the back door and the cookbook is on the kitchen floor. North-west corner, brick house. Head through the front door and go right into the kitchen. The cookbook will be on the floor. West side, yellow house. Again, go in and to the right. The cookbook will be on the kitchen floor. West side, white brick house. Same as the last house. In, through the right, on the kitchen floor. South-west corner. Same deal. On the kitchen floor to the right of the front door.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 Challenges

With the new week of challenges starting today, all quest areas will be busy with Fortnite players rushing to complete quests and earn XP.

Players should plan their rotations accordingly to make sure they can quickly complete challenges before moving on to the rest of the match.

Each challenge earns a player 20,000 XP for a total of 140,000 XP. This is an excellent way to level up that Fortnite Battle Pass.

Other Week 14 Challenges include:

Harvest 8 Fruits and Vegetables

Earn 150 Bars to hire a Character

Visit 2 different restaurant kitchens

Drive a vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park

Drop off a vehicle at the Gas Station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake