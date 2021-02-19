How to level up fast in Fortnite: 3 tips to boost XP progression and Battle Pass tiers

Fortnite players know that the best way to earn free stuff is through the Battle Pass. Whether players are grinding through the free tiers or they have purchased the Pass for the current season, XP is the way to work up to level 100 for the best loot.

If players do not know the best ways to gain valuable XP, grinding can be tough. This article outlines three tips to boost XP progression and blow through the Battle Pass tiers.

How to Level up fast in Fortnite

Fortnite players earn XP by playing the game. Each match, each elimination, each new map discovery, and even outlasting other players earn valuable XP toward Battle Pass tiers.

This base method can take a lot of grinding, a lot of time, and can snuff the entertainment out of the game. Here are some tips to boost XP and level up faster.

Complete Weekly Challenges

Image via Perfect Score:YouTube

Weekly challenges are the single best way to earn a lot of XP with little effort. Completing each challenge earns players 20,000 XP. Most, if not all, are relatively easy to complete.

Challenges range from something as simple as landing in a location to doing a certain amount of damage with a specific weapon. They often require players to find certain items or interact with a particular point at a site.

There are seven different challenges to complete in Fortnite each week for a total of 140,000 XP. This goes a long way when trying to level up Battle Pass tiers. Players should always keep an eye on their Fortnite quests as others often pop up routinely, ranging from 5,000 up to 55,000 XP.

Loot chests, ammo boxes, and more

Chest

Chests do not just contain loot. Each chest also earns a player 130 XP. Find all 30+ chests in a location like Dirty Docks, and that will net a player over 3,900 XP. Other searchable items earn XP:

Produce box: 65 XP

Fishing pole barrels: 65 XP

Ammo box: 100 XP

Supply drop: 135 XP

While these amounts may seem trivial at first glance, they add up during a Fortnite match. Any XP quickly grabbed by a player is bound to compound.

Forage everything

Devar-TTY jams while farming XP

Foraging in Fortnite, whether it is mushrooms, apples, or cabbages, will earn players 25 XP per item foraged. Again, this does not seem like much, but on places like farms. A player can quickly rack up thousands of XP just from clearing out a field. This trick lets players literally farm XP.

Never pass up free XP, no matter how little

The lesson here is this - never pass up free XP. In Fortnite. A player should never overlook a source of easy XP, no matter how trivial it may seem. Doing so helps level up way faster than just playing through matches and adds an extra bit of fun to the game as it gives players other measurable objectives to complete.