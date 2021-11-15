'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' cast: Ramona Singer, Kenya Moore, and others star in Peacock's reality series

Peacock's upcoming mini-series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is finally here and fans cannot keep calm. The all-star special will feature cast members from across the Real Housewives franchise.

The spin-off series premieres November 18 and follows seven celebrated Housewives as they experience a luxurious getaway together.

Read on to find out more about the glamorous cast.

All about The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's cast

Ramona Singer

New York-based actress Ramona Singer is most popularly known for starring in The Real Housewives of New York City, Blair's Lair - The Delivery Guy and Ultimate Entertainer Razor Rizzotti.

Ramona is also a broker for Douglas Elliman's real estate agency.

Kenya Moore

Hailing from Detroit, Moore is an actress and producer best known for her roles in I Know You Killed Me, Dolls of Voodoo and The Confidant.

When Kenya was 22 years old, she won the title of Miss Michigan USA, and Miss USA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star owns a self-founded hair line, Kenya Moore Hair.

Cynthia Bailey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is a powerhouse of talent. She is a supermodel, entrepreneur, mother, actress, and TV personality.

In 2018, Cynthia built the Be Better Foundation, which focuses on girl empowerment.

Bailey also runs two successful accessory lines - Cargo by Cynthia Bailey and Cynthia Bailey Eyewear.

The entrepreneur has also launched The Bailey Agency, an agency for finding talents, The Bailey Wine Cellar and The Bailey Room, dedicated to providing beautiful event spaces.

Luann de Lesseps

Hailing from Berlin, Luann de Lesseps is a television personality, model, author, and singer.

In 2008, de Lesseps came into the spotlight after being cast in the reality television series The Real Housewives of New York City. Luann began headlining Countess and Friends, a cabaret show of her own making, in 2018.

Luann is currently touring her sold-out show, A Very Countess Christmas.

Teresa Guidice

American television personality Teresa Guidice is best known for starring in The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa has written several New York Times bestselling cookbooks and has also been featured on Donald Trump's The Celebrity Apprentice 5.

Guidice is also an avid yoga practitioner.

Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga has been a prominent member of the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since joining the show in its third season in 2011.

The star has been married to real estate developer Joe Gorga for the last 15 years.

Gorga is also an author, singer, designer, and businesswoman. She runs a clothing line called Envy by Melissa Gorga.

Kyle Richards

Socialite Kyle Richards began her career as a child actress. She has appeared in various horror projects such as The Car, Tobe Hooper's Eaten Alive, and Walt Disney’s The Watcher In The Woods, as well as portraying Lindsey Wallace in John Carpenter's Halloween and Halloween Kills.

Richards has been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010. She is the last remaining original cast member on the show.

Kyle resides in Encino, Los Angeles with husband Mauricio Umansky and her four children.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will premiere on November 18, exclusively on Peacock.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee