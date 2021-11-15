Where to watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'? Release date, cast, and more

Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is finally here and fans couldn't be more excited. The all-star special will feature cast members from across the Real Housewives franchise.

The series is set to be released on November 18 and will follow seven celebrated Housewives as they experience a luxurious getaway together.

"Hour one there was tension immediately in the room. Listen, it's a lot of big personalities. They brought their A-game. Everyone brought their A-game, Bravo put in their strong personality girls, and we made a great show," Melissa Gorga revealed.

When is The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip releasing?

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will be available for streaming exclusively on Peacock on November 18.

The mini-series will premiere with its first three episodes dropping on the same day, with the following five episodes available each Thursday after that.

Who will star in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip?

The star-studded cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip includes fan favorites from the Real Housewives franchise.

Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City will star this season.

Along with them, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards will also be a part of the ultimate Real Housewives getaway.

All about The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is a unique twist on the iconic franchise. Viewers will witness unexpected friendships, fun, and plenty of drama.

The Housewives will jet off to Turks and Caicos for a crazy vacation packed with private jets, glamorous yachts, scenic excursions, a full-time concierge, and a visit to the infamous Conch Shack.

The series will also include self-shot confessionals and a dinner party hosted by Kyle, featuring a psychic at the helm.

While discussing the series, Ramona Singer expressed,

“Peacock pulled out all the stops. It was beyond phenomenal. Private jets, yachts, catamarans, chefs, staff galore. Fireworks not only were shown on the beach, but between all of us. It was fantastic.”

The first two episodes of the series are titled When Wives Collide and Days of Our Wives. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will premiere on November 18, exclusively on Peacock.

Edited by R. Elahi