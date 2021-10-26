Where to watch 'Siwas Dance Pop Revolution'? Release date and all about JoJo Siwa's dance reality show

JoJo Siwa is coming to Peacock with the new reality competition series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, premiering on November 4. Eleven young contestants will compete to earn a spot in Siwa’s newest opening act pop group, XOMG Pop.

The pop sensation will team up with her momager, Jessalyn Siwa, to host the ultimate reality competition series in which major JoJo Siwa fans will fight to earn a spot in the brand-new pop group that will be managed by Jessalynn.

When will Siwas Dance Pop Revolution release?

JoJo Siwa's new eight-episode competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, is all set to be released on Thursday, November 4, on Peacock.

About Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

Being one of the world's biggest stars, JoJo Siwa definitely knows how to find success in the industry. JoJo has released movies, music and merchandise across her career. Siwa is also competing on season 30 of Dancing With The Stars.

JoJo Siwa and her mother, Jessalynn, have been in the spotlight ever since their stint on Lifetime reality series, Dance Moms.

The new show revolves around eleven tweens who will take part in a series of performances and challenges. JoJo Siwa and Jessalyn are looking for the perfect candidates to form the next big music group.

The contestants will be choreographed and mentored by JoJo Siwa herself.

Winners of the series will become part of a pop group, XOMG Pop, that will serve as an opening act for JoJo. Jessalyn Siwa will manage the group there after.

On the day of the premiere, the first three episodes will be released. After which, a new episode will be available every week.

The official instagram page for the series, @siwasdancepoprevolution shared a snippet from the first day at shoot.

The cast includes 18-year-old singer, YouTuber, dancer, influencer and entrepreneur, JoJo Siwa, as well as her mother Jessalynn Siwa.

Other cast members include Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, Dallas Skye Gatson, Emily Hoder, Kinley Cunningham, Kiya Barczyszyn, Laila Clark, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Tatum Waters, Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan and Sadie O'Sullivan.

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution is set to premiere on Thursday, November 4, on Peacock.

