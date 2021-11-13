Who is the richest on 'RHOC'? Inside OG housewives' rumored net worth

Bravo's RHOC released the trailer for its upcoming season on November 11. The popular Heather Dubrow will be returning to the show for season 16 alongside newcomers Noella Bergener and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong.

Fans will once again be able to meet show veterans Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

The new trailer showcases Dr. Jen performing cosmetic procedures on the ladies and Noella being shocked when her husband unexpectedly files for divorce.

The snippet is a massive show of wealth, but how much money do the stars of RHOC really have?

Who is the wealthiest RHOC housewife?

Heather Dubrow

The American reality star Heather Dubrow has amassed a net worth of $50 million over her two decades on screen. Most of her wealth is derived from her millionaire plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Heather started her life in L.A. as a singer at the Golden Horseshoe Jamboree at Disneyland.

Dubrow has featured in television series such as That's Life, RHOC, Married with Children, Nowhere Man, Men Behaving Badly, Life with Roger, Jenny, Early Edition, Stark Raving Mad, and Surviving Suburbia.

Dubrow also runs an independent podcast, Heather Dubrow's World, which revolves around health, beauty, wellness, travel, and parenting.

Along with her husband, Heather has published a book, The Dubrow Diet. The power couple also have a skincare line developed over the last 15 years called Consult Beaute.

Shannon Storms Beador

The second wealthiest housewife on RHOC is Shannon Beador with a networth of $20 million. The American television personality is most popularly known for being a cast member on RHOC.

Shannon's television credits include What's Up Orange County, Home & Family, FabLife, Steve Harvey, Hollywood Today Live, Flipping Out, Then and Now with Andy Cohen, The Talk, and Watch What Happens: Live.

Beador launched her burger business Real for Real Cuisine in 2018. The company was nominated for a QVC Customer Food Choice Award for Best Burger.

After splitting up with her husband David, he paid her a sum of $1.4 million as well as $2,935 in monthly child support and $7,065 in monthly spousal support.

Emily Simpson

RHOC star Emily Simpson is not only a reality television personality, but is an attorney as well.

As of 2021, Emily has a net worth of around $2.5 million. She has earned most of her wealth through her TV appearances, law practice, and event planning.

Simpson began her career as a real estate agent at DPFG Disclosure Services in San Juan Capistrano, California. Emily met her husband Shane while working at the firm.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Among the four RHOC veterans, Gina Kirschenheiter has the lowest net worth of $1 million. Hailing from Long Island, Gina is best known for her role in the hit reality television series.

Gina Kirschenheiter has starred in the television series Watch What Happens: Live. She is also popular on Instagram with more than 667 thousand followers.

Season 16 of RHOC premieres on December 1 at 9.00 pm ET time on Bravo.

