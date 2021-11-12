'Real Housewives of Orange County' new cast list: Meet Nicole James and others from the Bravo series

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) is all set to return with a new season on Bravo. It is one of the longest-running reality shows on the network and is filled with gossip and drama while presenting an elite lifestyle.

Multiple cast members have left the show throughout the seasons. The housewives who have recently quit the series are Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. As per reports, the network didn’t send this season’s contract to the ladies.

While three interesting people have left, the same number of new faces have joined The Real Housewives of Orange County. Here's a look at Season 16’s cast members.

Meet the new cast of 'Real Housewives of Orange County'

1) Noella Bergener

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 will introduce newcomer Noella Bergener. As per her bio, Bergener will be shown struggling emotionally and financially as her husband files for divorce.

The unexpected decision breaks her heart, but she will find solace in her relationship with RHOC stars, especially Shannon Storms Beador. On top of all the bad news, a recent death in Bergener’s family will turn her world upside down. However, she is not going to back down or stop speaking her mind even after a fiery backlash.

2) Nicole James

Nicole James will reportedly bring a lot of drama to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Apparently, she will share her dissatisfaction with a fellow cast member about a plastic surgery procedure done by co-star Heather Dubrow’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow.

The news will spread like wildfire and a big storyline will reportedly play out after James’ nasty comments reach Heather. Reports also claim the argument will lead to James’ early exit from the reality show. Whether she will leave at her will or because she was demoted by the network, only time will tell.

Interestingly, James’ Instagram account has no mention of RHOC. In fact, Bravo’s Cast & Info page does not mention James’ name.

3) Dr. Jennifer Armstrong

Dr. Jennifer Armstrong (aesthetic MD) made her way into The Real Housewives of Orange County group through regular cast members. She is described as the “female alpha” as she runs her own practice and provides for her family of three children and a husband. In the show, she will develop a strong connection with Dubrow.

Her cast bio reads:

“Dr. Jen has always been an overachiever and is now launching a division of her practice that specializes in a unique magnetic brain treatment.”

In addition to the newcomers, The Real Housewives of Orange County also stars Heather Dubrow, who is returning to the show after five years. She was earlier part of RHOC from Season 7 to 11.

Apart from her, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson will continue their appearance in Season 16 as well.

About 'Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 16

The network recently dropped the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16. It will show how Dubrow’s entry will lead to an extra dose of drama.

The official synopsis of RHOC reads:

“After a five-year hiatus, Heather Dubrow makes her return to Season 16, joining veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson. The ladies are joined by Dr. Jen Armstrong, an aesthetic MD who immediately integrates into the group by performing cosmetic procedures on the ladies and Noella Bergener, whose world is turned upside down when her husband unexpectedly files for divorce.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 is all set to premiere Wednesday, December 1, at 9.00 pm (ET) and 8.00 pm (CT) on Bravo. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Sling.

