What is Gregg Leakes' net worth? Exploring the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star's fortune as he passes away at 66

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Gregg Leakes has passed away at the age of 66. He reportedly died after a long battle with colon cancer.

The news of his death was confirmed by publicist Ernest Dukes to The Times:

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes.”

The representative also asked fans to keep Gregg’s family in their thoughts and prayers:

“We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family and allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time.”

The reality TV personality was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018. He underwent chemotherapy and went into remission in 2019. Unfortunately, his cancer returned last year.

Earlier this week, his wife NeNe Leakes reportedly told patrons at her Atlanta bar that Gregg was “transitioning to the other side.”

A look into Gregg Leakes’ fortune in 2021

Gregg Leakes with his wife, NeNe Leakes (Image via Getty Images)

Gregg Leakes was an American reality TV star and real estate investor. He was best known for his appearances on Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside NeNe Leakes. The couple married in 1997 and appeared on the show in 2008.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gregg Leakes had an approximate net worth of $4 million at the time of his death. The majority of his earnings came from reality show appearances and real estate ventures.

He was a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta for 12 seasons and appeared in nearly 40 episodes with his wife. The show documented the journey of the couple, including their 2011 divorce and reconciliation.

Following their separation in 2011, Gregg and NeNe remarried in 2013. Their second marriage was chronicled in the Bravo spinoff series I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding. The couple also appeared on MasterChef USA Celebrity Showdown in 2017.

Additionally, Gregg appeared on shows like Watch What Happens: Live, The Wendy Williams Show, Bethenny, and The Arsenio Hall Show.

As per Bravo, Gregg was a “self-taught” entrepreneur who gained commendable success from his business ventures. In 2015, Gregg and NeNe jointly purchased their $2.1 million castle-like property in the Duluth area of Atlanta.

Unfortunately, Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He and NeNe became ambassadors of the American Cancer Society in 2019. They also raised funds to support the organization.

The news of Gregg’s demise has left his family, friends and colleagues heartbroken. He leaves behind his wife, NeNe Leakes, and their son, Brentt Leakes. He is also survived by five other children, Daryl, Damian, Katrina, Dexter and Denton, from previous relationships.

