What is Robert David Steele's net worth? Former CIA agent who called COVID a hoax dies of the virus

Former CIA agent Robert David Steele recently passed away due to COVID-19 related health complications on August 29, 2021. The conspiracy theorist previously dubbed the virus as a “hoax.” He was 69 at the time of his passing.

The news of his demise was confirmed by several friends on social media. Fellow conspiracy theorist Mark Tassi took to Instagram to officially announce the death:

"RIP Robert David Steele. I am sad to report that the great patriot, Robert David Steele, has just recently passed."

He further came up with a new theory and said Robert David Steele's death was “suspicious.” He suggested that the rise in COVID-19 deaths in Florida is part of an agenda to tarnish Governor Ron DeSantis’ image and efforts:

“They are trying to make Florida look bad; why? Because DeSantis is not going along with the agenda, so they are targeting Florida. Open your eyes. Don’t take my word for it. Do the research as I have done.”

The streamer also claimed that Robert David Steele’s health deteriorated after the application of antiviral medications:

"He was doing well until they put him on Remdesivir... This immediately resulted in his oxygen levels dropping, and they began shaming the family to force him onto a ventilator."

Robert David Steele’s death comes a few days after he publicly denounced the COVID-19 vaccine. On August 17, the CIA agent spoke against vaccination in his final blog post despite testing positive for the virus:

“I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning.”

In the blog, he also talked about getting better and claimed that every individual had been lied to about the ongoing situation:

“I should be back up and at least functional soon. This has been a near death experience, very much like a new death experience the whole country is going through right now. We will never be the same because now we know that we’ve all been lied to about everything. But, now we also know that we can trust each other. I’m alive today because I had a network that put me into a good hospital in Florida.”

Robert David Steele was reportedly touring across the US to propagate his theories about the pandemic as well as the 2020 presidential election before getting infected with COVID.

He was admitted to the hospital earlier this month and spent two weeks in a critical condition before losing his battle for life on Saturday.

Exploring Robert David Steele's fortune as he passes away at 69

Robert David Steele was a former CIA agent and conspiracy theorist (Image via Getty Images)

Robert David Steele was a former CIA officer, computer scientist, conspiracy theorist, and essayist. He was known as a supporter of the infamous QAnon conspiracy. He recently made the news after claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine was a hoax.

As per an interview with Vice, he was also an anti-masker and proclaimed himself as the first person to call COVID-19 a hoax. He reportedly held anti-Semitic beliefs during his lifetime and falsely claimed that NASA created a colony of child slaves on Mars. Steele also claimed that military bases in the US were used for gold peddling and child trafficking.

Qanon pusher Robert David Steele has apparently died from Covid. When we interviewed him for the @vice show Qanon: the search for Q he refused to wear a mask and claimed he was the first person to call covid a hoax. So folks wear a mask and get vaccinated, crazy won’t protect you — Jack Bryan (@jackabryan) August 29, 2021

According to Celeb Hook, Robert David Steele has an approximate net worth of $1 million. He garnered good revenue after working in an executive position in an oil company for nearly 20 years.

The majority of his earnings come from his extensive service with the army as a marine officer, as well as his stint with the Central Intelligence Agency. He worked as a computer scientist and contributed to the open-source intelligence movement.

During the Civil War, Steele worked at the US Embassy in El Salvador as a political officer. He headed a foreign policy team in Washington. He also represented the marines in various intelligence apparatuses and continued to research artificial intelligence and cognitive strategy even after his civilian release.

Robert David Steele also earned from his contributions to several documentaries like American Drug War: The Last White Hope, Hackers, CIA, Guerres secretes, and The World According to Bush.

He was also an author and wrote several books, including On Intelligence: Spies and Secrecy in an Open World, The New Craft of Intelligence: Personal, Public, & Political, Peacekeeping Intelligence: Emerging Concepts for the Future, Information Operations: All Information, All Languages, All the Time and The Smart Nation Act: Public Intelligence in the Public Interest.

He occasionally organized tours to promote his conspiracy theories and recently took part in the Arise USA Tour prior to his demise.

In July, he organized a far-right event in Belfast and addressed a huge crowd at Crosby Center before testing positive for coronavirus.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Lynette Steele, and three sons.

