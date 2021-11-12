Why did Heather Dubrow quit ‘RHOC'?

Heather Dubrow is back on The Real Housewives of Orange County. After leaving the show in Season 11 (2016), the legendary housewife is all set to join the upcoming sixteenth season of RHOC.

Heather Dubrow starred on Bravo’s hit show from Seasons 7 to 11. In January 2017, she released a statement mentioning the reason for her exit. Apparently, the star wanted to “go in another direction” and spend more time with her family.

Speaking about her tough decision, Heather Dubrow said:

"First of all, my kids. My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives. For me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore. I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them.”

However, she was open to the idea of returning to RHOC in the future and it seems like the time has come.

Heather Dubrow rejoins as Kelly Dodd leaves ‘RHOC’

While Heather Dubrow cited personal reasons for her exit in 2017, her fellow cast members had something else to say.

Tamra Judge, who joined the reality show in the third season and left last year, speculated that Heather Dubrow’s exit was due to personality clashes. After Judge quit or “was asked to leave” RHOC, she spoke about Dubrow and how the show was not the same since she left.

Citing the reason of Heather Dubrow’s exit, Judge said:

“I think it was a personal thing, I really do. I think it was a personal conflict with an executive at Bravo. She wanted things done a certain way, but trust me, there’s people on the cast right now that are way worse.”

While Judge missed Dubrow on the show, Kelly Dodd made shocking revelations about her.

Dodd and Heather Dubrow were seen locking horns several times on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and reports claim that Dubrow is returning to the show because Dodd quit this season.

Recently, Dodd spoke about her rival and the “actual reason” why she had quit in 2017. Dodd said:

“She [Dubrow] got demoted, and her ego got to her. She says that she quit because of the climate that was surrounding [the show]. … Well, that’s not true.”

Meanwhile, Bravo confirmed that Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Braunwyn Windham-Burke did not receive new season contracts.

What to expect from ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 16

The trailer of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 promises some dramatic moments. Now that Heather Dubrow is back, she will be creating a stir among the cast members.

The housewives will be seen showcasing their luxurious lifestyle, but Dubrow will have to deal with an old friend’s jealousy as she makes a new mate on the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 is all set to premiere Wednesday, December 1, at 9.00 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

