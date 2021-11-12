Who is Noella Bergener? 'RHOC' star allegedly sued for unpaid legal bill

RHOC (The Real Housewives of Orange County) is all set to return with a bang on Bravo. The new season will bring more drama along with three new faces.

Noella Bergener, one of the newcomers on the show, is said to be bringing a lot of emotional baggage with her since she will soon be ending her marriage. Last month, she filed for legal separation from her estranged husband James, a personal injury attorney.

Bergener is also fighting a custody battle with James over their two-year-old son. Trouble in paradise occurred after news of James’ severe tax issue came to light. He is in debt of over $5.8 million.

Meanwhile, the RHOC newbie is also facing yet another legal battle.

Noella Bergener is being sued for breach of contract

During the 2014 legal battle with her first husband, Bergener apparently hired a law firm, Fried and Goldsman, to represent her in “a paternity action.” According to the reports, she owed $293,832.22 to the firm and has not paid the amount till date.

As a result, the debt collector Creditors Adjustment Bureau has allegedly sued the upcoming RHOC star for breach of contract.

Reports claimed that Bergener was not aware of such an amount as she thought it was supposed to be paid by her first husband, as per their divorce settlement.

What to expect from ‘RHOC’ Season 16?

In RHOC, Bergener can be seen dealing with her divorce and a death in her family. Amidst all this chaos, she will find solace in fellow cast member Shannon Storms Beador’s company.

The official synopsis of RHOC Season 16 reads:

“After a five-year hiatus, Heather Dubrow makes her return to Season 16, joining veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson. The ladies are joined by Dr. Jen Armstrong, an aesthetic MD who immediately integrates into the group by performing cosmetic procedures on the ladies and Noella Bergener, whose world is turned upside down when her husband unexpectedly files for divorce.”

The new cast members of Real Housewives of Orange County include veterans Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson along with Heather Dubrow, who are returning to RHOC after season 11.

This season's newcomers include Bergener, Dr. Jen Armstrong and Nicole James. Some of the housewives who left the show are Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, Kelly Dodd, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

The Real Housewives of Orange County aka RHOC Season 16 is all set to premiere Wednesday, December 1, at 9.00 pm (ET) on Bravo.

