Who is Dr Jen Armstrong? 'RHOC' star was once slapped with lawsuit for medical negligence

Bravo’s hit show, The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), is back with its 16th season. This time, the limelight will be stolen by the new housewives joining the cast, along with a veteran housewife.

One such newcomer is Dr. Jennifer “Jen” Armstrong. On the work front, she runs her own practice and in her personal life, she has three children with her husband Ryne.

In RHOC Season 16, Armstrong knows the regular cast members as she has performed cosmetic surgeries on them.

As per her website, Armstrong’s introduction reads:

“Jennifer Armstrong MD serves as the CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. Born with both a passion for the arts and sciences, Jennifer Armstrong MD is naturally gifted in the field of aesthetic medicine. In addition to receiving two awards for sculpture, Jennifer Armstrong MD has also received two international awards in laser technology.”

Despite being a professional dermatologist, she too had to go through a difficult phase in her career. Read on to learn more about the Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Jen Armstrong was once sued by patient

When it comes to plastic surgeons, readers must have heard about stories of dissatisfied patients. One such incident happened with Armstrong, where a former patient named Judy Hecht filed a civil lawsuit against the upcoming RHOC star and her medical center.

According to the legal document, Hecht alleged that Armstrong had misdiagnosed her condition and accused the doctor of “medical negligence, battery and failure to obtain informed consent”.

The two met in 2019 to get filler treatment for Hecht’s cheeks, but her face was reportedly left disfigured. The lawsuit further read:

“Plaintiff is informed and believes and thereon alleges that as a result of the manner and method by which Defendants performed the Exilis treatment, her previously injected fillers below the surface of her skin melted, causing issues that needed correction and deformity in her face.”

Even after multiple visits, Hecht wasn’t satisfied, so she went to see another doctor who apparently fixed her face. She then slapped Armstrong with a lawsuit and demanded her money back. The case is said to be ongoing.

All about 'RHOC’ Season 16

In RHOC, Armstrong will be seen bonding with Heather Dubrow, whose husband is also a plastic surgeon. Dubrow is making a comeback in the new season after she left the show in Season 11.

The new cast of RHOC Season 16 consists of Dubrow, Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Noella Bergener, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Nicole James.

Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have quit RHOC this season.

The new season of RHOC will premiere Wednesday, December 1, at 9:00 pm (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee