Who is Dolores Catania's boyfriend Paul Connell? 'RHONJ' star's love life explored as couple holidays together

Dolores Catania has now found a new beau. Following her separation from Dr. David Principe earlier this year, she has now found love with Paul Connell.

Catania’s long-time friend Tom Murro told Page Six that the couple are happy together and mentioned David, her former partner, as a nice guy. Furthermore, Murro expressed joy for Catania and said that she deserves the best.

The couple recently went on a romantic vacation on St. Martin's beach. As seen in Catania’s Instagram story, she clicked a selfie with Connell while walking on the shoreline. The former captioned the picture by saying that Connell is her favorite lifeguard.

Catania then shared a black-and-white picture on 22 December 2021 where she can be seen embracing her new beau.

Everything to know about Paul Connell

Paul Connell is the president and CEO of Eco Electrical Services LLC. Also known as Paul G Connell, he is currently a resident of New York City.

Since he is not a popular personality like his partner, details related to his family and educational background are yet to be disclosed. Paul Connell gained recognition after Dolores Catania shared a picture with him on Instagram.

Catania and Connell share a similar passion for supporting causes such as animal welfare and domestic violence relief. An insider revealed to Page Six that the couple are obsessed with each other.

Their love affair won’t be showcased on the 12th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey as the relationship blossomed after the end of filming.

Revisiting Dolores Catania's relationships

Dolores Catania at BravoCon Press Room in New York City (Image by Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images)

Dolores Catania was first married to Frank Catania. They became parents of two children – Gabrielle, born in 1995, and Frank “Frankie” III, born in 1998.

While appearing on the first season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Catania revealed that Frank had been unfaithful when she was nine months pregnant with their second child. Subsequently, this led to the end of their marriage.

The 50-year-old then began dating David Principe in 2017 after being introduced by the former’s friend and co-star Siggy Flicker. The pair confirmed their separation in December 2021.

