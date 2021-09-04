Is Olivia Munn pregnant? John Mulaney rumors swirl as actress's recent look goes viral  

Actress Olivia Munn is rumored to be pregnant after stepping out wearing an oversized black sweatshirt and a pair of baggy sweats at a Los Angeles parking garage. The actress, who was running errands, was seen wearing a mask as well. The 41-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse actress is currently dating comedian John Mulaney, but he was nowhere to be seen.

Olivia Munn rumored to be pregnant (Images via Backgrid)

The couple got together after Mulaney’s divorce from wife Anna Marie Tendler.

Olivia Munn was spotted with the 39-year-old SNL writer in June 2021. The couple were snapped by People magazine as they enjoyed lunch in a Drive In & Out in Los Angeles.

A source who spoke about their relationship to People claimed that Munn and Mulaney were “taking it slowly” as things were “very new.”

Here are a few tweets in regards to the recent pregnancy rumors:

streets are saying olivia munn who’s dating john mulaney is pregnant omfg i will die i feel so bad for his ex — jas signed up for this ☭ (@gorgemethyd) September 4, 2021

Olivia Munn is pregnant? Catch me reading my TL like pic.twitter.com/mzGA4Xy542 — CB - 2022 Superbowl Champions New Orleans Saints (@BurksAndCaicos) September 4, 2021

olivia munn is pregnant but for a very brief second i thought it said oliva wilde and my heart dropped to my ass — lala 🐕 (@rainyygrrrrl) September 4, 2021

Oh Olivia Munn is pregnant pregnant with John Mulaneys baby — Leslie Knope (@realmegsmith) September 4, 2021

found out olivia munn is pregnant then found out I had no idea what olivia munn even looks like — aj (@alexbethjuarez) September 4, 2021

#OliviaMunn is pregnant, she really took her shot with John Mulaney — Ever Bless (@VI_Hamilton) September 4, 2021

olivia munn is soooo pregnant — hag is a slur (@politicaIesbian) September 4, 2021

STREETS SAYIN OLIVIA MUNN IS PREGNANT WITH JOHN MULANEY’S BABY??!! pic.twitter.com/MCkNPkN13y — Kénnÿ✨ (@kennysroys) May 30, 2021

I need a few days to process this one pic.twitter.com/eBCWhBwNUh — katy (@WizzKhaleesi) September 4, 2021

I love John Mulaney so much and I don’t know what to feel right now 😭 — aps 🦋 (@slatsyyy) September 4, 2021

Olivia Munn rumored to be pregnant after boyfriend’s recent divorce

Page Six announced in May that John Mulaney was splitting from his wife after a seven-year long marriage. The couple married in July 2014, but went on to file a petition for divorce in New York.

The split came after the comedian had spent two months in a rehabilitation center in Pennsylvania. John Mulaney reportedly relapsed on cocaine. At the time of announcing the divorce his wife was distraught by the sudden announcement. She told Page Six:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

As the comedian focused on his sobriety amidst his divorce, John Mulaney was spotted with Olivia Munn weeks after the announcement. News of the two dating came as a surprise to many as fans were unaware that the two celebrities knew each other.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn having an LA lunch date (Image via People)

According to US Weekly, the couple met at a church where Olivia Munn wished Mulaney well for his sobriety. The actress also hung out with the comedian at a wedding in 2015.

This is not the first time the actress is rumored to be carrying John Mulaney’s child. In June this year, a TikTok video began circulating online which suggested that Munn was pregnant. In the video, two anonymous people claiming to know close sources of Mulaney said:

“We’re not in John Mulaney’s circle, but somebody is, and somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody who knows us… and the word on the street is Olivia Munn is pregnant.”

Neither the comedian nor the actress has come out with news of a pregnancy.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 spoilers: Netflix show sees death of major character

Edited by Siddharth Satish