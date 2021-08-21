Is Kylie Jenner pregnant? 24 year old reportedly expecting her second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is under heavy scrutiny again as people speculate that the makeup mogul is pregnant with her second child. Her parent, Caitlyn Jenner, told TMZ on August 19 that she was expecting her 19th grandchild but did not confirm from whom.

The rumors escalated after a TikTok user who goes by the name @carolinecaresalot posted a video speculating Kylie’s pregnancy. The TikToker was referring to Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday bash, which took place on August 10th.

She hosted a small brunch with her friends at home, which was drastically different from the youngest Kardashian-Jenner's usual birthday bashes. For reference, Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday party included a massive floral decoration of “22” at a yacht.

Why are fans speculating Kylie Jenner being pregnant?

Kylie Jenner could have made the sensible decision to host a small get together at home during the pandemic, but fans speculate otherwise. The aforementioned TikToker noted that none of the guests posted pictures of Kylie Jenner herself. The mother also hosted a painting session which seemed to be a crowd pleaser.

Kylie’s elder sister Khloe Kardashian did not post a picture of the birthday girl either, instead choosing to capture the light at the event. Kim Kardashian West also chose to post a throwback picture of Kylie when she was a kid.

Despite there not being many pictures of Kylie Jenner floating online during her birthday, she did share a picture of herself holding a glass of wine in her home. Fans noticed she had long light pink acrylic nails, but a picture shared by Kim showcased Kylie Jenner with light green tips.

This hinted that Kylie did not take the photo on the same day as her birthday party.

me pretending to be shocked by the reports that kylie jenner is pregnant even though theories on tiktok have been telling me for weeks pic.twitter.com/01IueOWCFb — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 20, 2021

Kris Jenner after leaking that Kylie Jenner is pregnant again: pic.twitter.com/PnwndfIdj5 — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) August 20, 2021

so you telling me that those people on tiktok werent lying about kylie being pregnant? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/7uY3Fn7MPn — elif 🦋 (@the_eliiif) August 20, 2021

me: i’ve know kylie jenner is pregnant for weeks now this isn’t news



TMZ: kylie jenner is expecting her second child



Also me: pic.twitter.com/J7HF6GyGV2 — A Blessing (@BLM_004) August 20, 2021

New Photo of Kylie Jenner Pregnant with Second Baby pic.twitter.com/VAU5ERTjlr — sarah schauer 🦂 (@sarahschauer) August 20, 2021

“Last one in the Rolls Royce is pregnant”



Kylie: pic.twitter.com/1cdgOggyMA — JJ (@_jayjayyg) August 20, 2021

now i know kylie wanted to announce her being pregnant at the met gala pic.twitter.com/M0caP3Qg4K — Alex (@btch_trauma) August 20, 2021

stormi acting surprised after leaking Kylie is pregnant pic.twitter.com/G52BEj4cGx — hannah 💌 (@aeongiebitch) August 20, 2021

Kylie being pregnant is just another reminder that I was not born into a wealthy family pic.twitter.com/Dhz8vaDDtR — I’m a hoe for jack harlow (@drea12298) August 20, 2021

I bet Kylie Jenner wanted to make her pregnancy announcement at the Met Gala but TMZ ruined pic.twitter.com/DprBYZD5KM — BabyJasmin🍒 (@godbritbrit) August 20, 2021

Rumors of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy began circulating online as she was seen on a romantic getaway with Travis Scott in New York City just two months ago.

Kylie Jenner is a mother to her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. She kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret, citing the following reasons:

“I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”

The business mogul gave birth to her daughter Stormi on February 1 2018.

