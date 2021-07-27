"We are not having beef with The Kardashians": Tana Mongeau apologizes to Khloe Kardashian over Tristan and True Thompson tweet 

In an inaugural episode of the Cancelled podcast, Tana Mongeau addressed her interactions with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

"We are not having beef with the Kardashians. The way that I've graduated to Kardashian beef, I kinda think that's dope. i don't think I did anything that wrong, dude."

Tana Mongeau went on to describe the situation, mentioning True Thompson by name in a tweet. Mongeau stated that she was attempting to make a joke about Tristan Thompson attending her party on Father's Day.

"I was just saying, 'What are you doing at this party? It's Father's Day.' I was just curious, it was just a question. In hindsight, I shouldn't have involved myself."

During the podcast, Tana Mongeau directed an apology at Khloe Kardashian.

The situation surrounding Tana Mongeau, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Tana Mongeau's month-late apology came after receiving negative comments from Kardashian fans. Mongeau's original tweet, in which she called Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's child out by name, was met with over twelve thousand likes and 320 replies.

all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees



like babe where’s true — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 21, 2021

Tana Mongeau's tweet was liked by Khloe Kardashian, along with a now-deleted tweet that read:

"Shut the f--k up. This screams attention-seeking at its finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. you're a bird! don't speak on True either weird ass hoe."

Many users also commented on Tana Mongeau putting Tristan Thompson on the list in the first place. Some stated that Tana Mongeau wanted recognition and drama with the Kardashians.

One user commented:

"It's an adult, using a toddler as a tool to harm another woman after inviting the child's father to a party, so she could tweet about it. It's exactly what it looks like. She's defined herself with this one. No going back."

Another user added:

"Leave True out of this...stop trying to mimic the Kardashians... lol you just jealous they let Addison in and not u..."

A segment of the podcast shared on Instagram by user defnoodles was also met with over six thousand views and seventeen comments at the time of the article.

Many users were not surprised by Tana Mongeau's apology or that she brought up the situation at all.

One user commented:

"Giving these people any platforms was a mistake and their fans should be embarrassed. Can y'all imagine being fans of people who literally do nothing but scam and be obnoxious."

Khloe Kardashian has not commented on Tana Mongeau's recent apology. Tristan Thompson has also not commented on Mongeau's apology or the situation that unfolded.

