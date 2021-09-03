Lil Nas X's pregnancy announcement sparks outrage and confusion online

Lil Nas X took the internet by storm once again after announcing that he is pregnant with his upcoming album. On Thursday, September 2, the rapper took to Twitter to announce that his highly anticipated album Montero is “due” on September 17:

“SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021”

SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021 🦋💕🥲 pic.twitter.com/dry8lAhpPr — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021

The 22-year-old made the announcement with a high-fashion maternity photoshoot. The singer sat by a pool cradling his fake baby bump, donning a white kimono and a floral crown. In a follow-up tweet, he also shared an image of an edited ultrasound scan featuring the cover of his new album.

The Old Town Road singer even shared a video clip on social media revealing his prosthetic baby bump while announcing the release date of the album. In an interview with People, Lil Nas X revealed that his idea is inspired by Megan Thee Stallion’s verse from his new song Dolla Sign Slime:

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist. She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.' I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant.’ So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."

The unique promotional concept left Twitter abuzz, with the majority of users expressing confusion over the revelation.

The announcement also caused online outrage as some called out the singer for using fake pregnancy to promote his album. Meanwhile, fans of Lil Nas X immediately came to the singer’s defense, appreciating his creativity.

The rapper also used his usual tongue-in-cheek humor to respond to the hate comments. However, he also decided to log off his social media, claiming the negative energy is harmful to “the baby.”

Lil Nas X’s pregnancy announcement leaves the internet divided

Lil Nas X's new album Montero is slated to release on September 17 (Image via Getty Images)

Lil Nas X has repeatedly made news for his one-of-a-kind creativity throughout his career. He is often dubbed the “viral king” as he constantly finds himself on the Twitter trending page.

Earlier this year, the singer made headlines after releasing his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and launching the infamous “Satan Shoes” inspired by the music video.

More recently, he left fans stunned after making a spoof of the Nike lawsuit against his customized shoes. He even created a parody of a trial and conviction for his newest hit, Industry Baby.

His latest endeavor saw him use pregnancy as a theme to announce his new project. The musician posted a series of photos and videos to reveal a fake baby bump and declared that he is expecting his album.

The Grammy Award winner left the internet community completely divided by his announcement. While some expressed disappointment with the theme, others appreciated the uniqueness.

Several social media users flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the new marketing strategy:

Lil nas x is finally pregnant wtf😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ilsr9sMXKz — Juice town☢ (@Samtrevor8) September 2, 2021

Seeing @LilNasX pregnant , life just blew my mind 🤯😵‍💫#LilNasX — Exodus Bargblor (@exodusbargblor) September 3, 2021

I really tired of lil nas .. his ugly ass to much ... fkn roach — R i c h🧘🏽‍♀️ (@ShesTheREAS0N) September 2, 2021

Dr Umar said they will use lgbtq to distract us from black civil rights and then they birthed lil nas x who is just a puppet for whatever label he is signed to — #realerdons (@AbelGrind) September 2, 2021

Donnell Rawlings speaks on Lil Nas X. pic.twitter.com/f7l51bland — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 2, 2021

The same niggas that be commenting “I’m pregnant” under women’s pics aren’t the same ones bothered by @LilNasX right now, right? pic.twitter.com/wcLY3wR0uD — Yung Bbc 🤴🏿 (@sallieuforyou) September 3, 2021

When god see lil Nas X pregnant pic.twitter.com/JS9QSheOpd — Juggernaut89 (@AkeemPAYNE2) September 3, 2021

If you’re mad about Lil Nas X being pregnant wait until I tell you about this 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger film pic.twitter.com/QGYUusMBR0 — Noxeema Jackson (@Osito1034) September 2, 2021

Im seeing these pictures of Lil nas x “pregnant” and I’m initially not feeling good about it…



How are y’all feeling about it? — AJ Waters (@A_J_Waters) September 2, 2021

apparently lil nas x is pregnant-? — kat🤯 (@kokichiaseed) September 2, 2021

Just checked the timeline why is lil nas x pregnant 😀 — |peepeepoop| 💜Punchline Era💚 (@Simp4Sareena) September 2, 2021

This is another instance of a man getting what a woman can't get. Halsey can't be on the cover of a cover bc she's pregnant, though she's PROMOTING AN ALBUM? but Lil Nas X can? Yeah, no. https://t.co/1LyEQVQdMv — Syd 🦋 (@loveroftde) September 3, 2021

so lil nas x really pregnant or that just some fire ass editing? — King SC:nolaguru (@CamosandSBs) September 3, 2021

Momma came into my room and showed me a photo of pregnant @LilNasX and asked if he was really pregnant 😭 — ociel (@ociel99424088) September 2, 2021

Wtf is this world coming too 🤦🏽‍♂️. How is Lil Nas X pregnant? He just broke every law in my science book 😂 pic.twitter.com/wBacOw0LD9 — IG: @shinobijango (@shinobijango) September 2, 2021

Lil nas X be weird sometimes. Relax a lul bit. Why you pregnant now boy. — WINNER. (@dagurlJT) September 2, 2021

I know someone who thought @LilNasX is actually pregnant and was really pressed about it. What are people? — shanna (@ShannaMehrdad) September 3, 2021

As a plethora of contradictory reactions continued to pour in online, Lil Nas X also jokingly invited the online community to a “baby shower” in Los Angeles next Sunday.

His new album Montero is slated to release on September 17 and features prominent singers like Elton John and Miley Cyrus.

Also Read: Why is Lil Nas X going to court? Lawsuit over "Satan Shoes" explained as rapper jokes about going to jail

Edited by Shaheen Banu