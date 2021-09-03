Money Heist Season 5 spoilers: Netflix show sees death of major character

Money Heist: Season 5 spoilers ahead

That Money Heist would kill off some of its principal characters in its final leg was evident from the get-go. How else does one tie up a series that glamorizes crime and glorifies antiheroes?

Money Heist Season 5 opens on a somber note with everyone mourning Nairobi's death, which made the band of robbers feel a lot more accountable and pushed them to take stock of the situation. This is also when they start faltering and putting themselves at risk.

Money Heist's Tokyo is dead

This was coming. Ever since Ursula Corbero said she cried while filming, fans knew that the showrunners would be pulling the plug on her character, Tokyo.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Corbero explained how special Money Heist was to her and that the role changed her life.

She further elaborated:

"I remember I couldn’t stop crying while filming every scene. There was a pain in my stomach. Because a lot of crazy things happened to me with this show. My life changed, and I feel grateful and proud. … I will miss Tokyo so much, but at the same time, I think she’ll be a part of me forever."

Meanwhile, fans are crushed that Tokyo is dead. But somewhere deep down, everyone had an inkling that this was how the showrunners would close her character arc.

One fan on Reddit pointed out:

"Tokyo dying was very predictable. The actress was absent for such a long time in the last few months of the shooting that it couldnt be really explained away by her just shooting out of order."

Is Arturo dead too?

Arturo Román (Enrique Arce) was shot by Mónica Gaztambide aka Stockholm (Esther Acebo). Unsurprisingly, most fans seem to be okay about it. The hate is real. Is he dead though? Only time will tell.

One Twitter user commented:

"Anyone please update me when arturo is dead, then I'll start watching cuz I don't want to if he's still in it for the whole season."

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on 3 December 2021.

